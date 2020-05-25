Chef Vikas Khanna feeds 2 people from Lakhs at the Eid Festival

With the blockade in progress, while many of us are arguing about staying home, there are many who cannot even meet their basic needs. While the lock is not the same for everyone, our celebrities are doing their best to help those in need. While stars like Salman Khan are helping those in need with the essentials, Sonu Sood even arranged for a bus for workers to help them return to their place of origin. It seems Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna also joined the list doing something really noble and good with this Eid..

Vikas Khanna, also popular for his stint as a host at Master Chef India, has done an immense job on this Eid. He is in charge of the initiative called Feed India, where she makes sure to feed people in need and that no one goes hungry for a single day on the streets. The chef recently held the world's largest eid festival … where he fed nearly 2,000 lakhs of people in Mumbai alone. Netizens and everyone applauded such a noble cause and such a great initiative, as this really makes us believe that humanity exists even in the most difficult times. Vikas Khanna even shared a video on his social media account, which was highly praised by Twitteratis and everyone. Check it out.

Today as Eid, several of our celebrities are spreading positivity and good vibes on social media. All the actors like it Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Raveena Tandon are sharing videos and images on these platforms to wish their fans and netizens Eid Mubarak. We also pass our best effort to our reader this auspicious day and hope that things will soon return to normal for everyone.