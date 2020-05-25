Charlie Hunnam will meet director Max Winkler for & # 39; Denali & # 39;

WENN

The film project will build on the memories of adventure photographer Ben Moon that focuses on how he and his dog helped each other through their mutual battles against cancer for 15 years.

Charlie Hunnam has signed to star in a new movie "Denali"about a man who recorded a viral love letter for his dog.

Adventure photographer Ben Moon rose to fame online in 2015 after uploading an eight-minute short made to honor his adoptive pet who received millions of online views and won multiple festival awards.

Director Max Winkler will star star Charlie in the new image for Spyglass Media Group based on Moon's memoir "Denali: A Man, a Dog, and a Lifelong Friendship," which focuses on how the dog and the master are They helped each other through their mutual battles of cancer for 15 years. The director and actor duo recently worked together on the upcoming boxing drama "Jungleland"

Hunnam will also produce Denali with Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions, colleagues he previously worked with on "Cold Mountain"

Charlie will soon be seen in the Apple TV + crime series. "Shantaram"Returning to his roots on the small screen after starring in a motorcycle gang show"Sons of Anarchy"