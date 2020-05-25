Champions for Charity ’Cable Ratings Record – Up News Info

Live coverage of Turner Sports' The Match: Champions for Charity, the only golf game that joined Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, delivered an average of 5.8 million viewers on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on Saturday afternoon. The network said it was the most-watched golf broadcast in cable television history.

In measured markets, the high-profile event was the best show of the day on all television, according to measured markets Nielsen Live + Same Day. It peaked with an average of 6.3 million viewers at 5: 45-6 PM ET when Wood and Manning emerged victorious in the format, which faced the biggest names in golf and two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in 18 holes by no crowds at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Turner's father, WarnerMedia, said today that the company and golfers collectively raised $ 20 million to benefit the COVID-19 relief.

The game ended at 3 PM ET, with a pre-game show that started an hour earlier on the Bleacher Report app. Bleacher Report's social and digital platforms recorded 38 million video views for content prior to and during the event.

Turner's commentary team included Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman, host Brian Anderson and on-going reporters Amanda Balionis and Justin Thomas. Turner's chief play-by-play presenter, NBA on TNT Host Ernie Johnson decided not to attend the game on Saturday due to the risk of contracting COVID-19 and taking him home with his 31-year-old son Michael, who has muscular dystrophy and has been on a respirator for the past nine years.

Johnson, who called the original event The Match in 2018 pitting Woods and Mickelson (Mickelson won that PPV event), yesterday recounted a video essay explaining his decision not to attend, and offered some poignant words about his situation and that of the world.