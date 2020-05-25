CDC warns of "aggressive,quot; rats foraging for food stops

Humans aren't the only ones who miss going out to dinner.

As restaurants and other businesses have closed during the coronavirus pandemic, rats may become more aggressive as they search for new sources of food, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned.

Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to "unusual or aggressive,quot; rodent behavior, the agency said on its website on Thursday.

"Rats are not becoming aggressive towards people, but towards each other," said Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist who has a master's degree and a doctorate. in rodent pest management, he said Sunday. "They are simply turning against each other."

Corrigan said there are certain rat colonies in New York that have relied on nightly garbage from restaurants for hundreds of generations, coming out of sewers and alleys to devastate the bags left on the streets. With the closure, all of that was gone, leaving the rats hungry and desperate.

In New Orleans, hordes of rats took to the streets after people were emptied. Hundreds of thousands of rats in Chicago have courageously begun foraging for food, traveling further afield and throughout the day. Some have even moved to car engines.

Corrigan said pest control professionals in the city have sent him photos of cannibalization and rodent killing.

"They go to war with each other, they eat young people in some towns and they fight over the food they can find," Corrigan said. "But the rats that live and eat in residential blocks probably haven't noticed a single difference during the shutdown."

To keep hungry rodents at bay, the CDC recommended sealing off access to homes and businesses, removing debris, storing trash in well-covered containers, and removing pet and bird food from yards.

Corrigan said the latest CDC guidance should alert homeowners. Whether in rural America or urban areas, people who don't normally see rats may start to notice them.

"It would be smart to ask yourself: how do I do the trash and how do I do it to completely deny a wild animal?" he said. "And look at the base of your door. Pull out a ruler to see if there's a gap under the door – half an inch will let them in. "