CDC says even rats are going nuts over coronavirus blockages – BGR

CDC warns of coronavirus rats being attacked by COVID-19 blocks across the country.

Rats and mice that generally feast on our food scraps in or near restaurants and other food establishments suddenly find themselves struggling to find something to eat.

Rodents are not believed to carry the new coronavirus, so the risk of them spreading is essentially zero, but residents of larger cities may begin to see the creatures acting bolder and more aggressive as they struggle to find new sources. food.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected our daily lives dramatically, but we are not the only species that has been forced to adapt to life in this new reality. Rodents we often consider pests are also struggling, and the Centers for Disease Control has just issued a warning that stressed, hungry and desperate mice and rats may exhibit "unusual or aggressive rodent behavior."

%MINIFYHTML0fcb4da65f66b897e78793f3d39be01714% %MINIFYHTML0fcb4da65f66b897e78793f3d39be01714%

You might like to think that your favorite restaurant doesn't have rats, and maybe it is, but it's equally likely that food scraps and debris left by visitors and dumped in trash-filled garbage cans sustain an entire rodent empire that you never actually see. Now, with restaurants largely closed or severely restricted, those rodents have been forced to be bolder in their search for food.

Animals will go wherever there is food. If a restaurant or other food business is suddenly silent, the rodents that relied on that food will branch out in search of new food sources. If these rodents are particularly hungry and desperate, they can become aggressive.

"Jurisdictions have closed or limited service in restaurants and other commercial establishments to help limit the spread of COVID-19," the CDC bulletin reads. Rodents depend on food and waste generated by these establishments. Closings throughout the community have led to a decrease in the food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas. Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food. "

%MINIFYHTML0fcb4da65f66b897e78793f3d39be01715% %MINIFYHTML0fcb4da65f66b897e78793f3d39be01715%

This new rodent reality can manifest itself in several ways. Depending on where you live, you may see rats or mice openly exploring in areas where you have never seen them before, especially at night. It doesn't mean you have to fear that an army of rats is waiting for you in a dark alley, but you just need to know that the little creatures that normally eat our garbage and leftovers are pretty stressed out right now.

The good news is that while the COVID-19 crisis may be responsible for the increased activity of rodents (and possibly even aggression), rats and mice are not believed to be carriers of the virus and will not that the whole situation is worse than it already is. We are not in a pest-like setting here. As a species, humans are fighting a virus, and rodents are just trying to find something to eat.

Rodent runs down the sidewalk on a deserted Bourbon street, usually crowded with tourists and revelers, in New Orleans, Image source: Gerald Herbert / AP / Shutterstock