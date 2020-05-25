Castle Rock restaurant owners sue health departments Governor Polis over decision to close restaurant – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3c3fb1a674abd257f539428c1ae3234c14% %MINIFYHTML3c3fb1a674abd257f539428c1ae3234c14%

Owners of a Castle Rock restaurant that was closed by the state for defying the state's public health order over Mother's Day weekend are suing Governor Jared Polis and other state entities, alleging that their constitutional rights were raped.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Douglas County District Court by attorney Randy Corporon on behalf of Jesse and April Arellano, owners of C,amp;C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock, alleges the governor's actions to suspend the coffee's license. Indefinitely, which the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has authority to do under the Colorado Food Protection Act, "is illegal, unprecedented, and highly suspicious."

The restaurant blames Governor Polis, the State of Colorado, CDPHE, the Tri-County Department of Health (TCHD) and CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan for depriving the Arellanos "of their livelihood and ability to operate. their businesses after they simply allowed customers to enter their facilities to serve food and beverages. "

The complaint goes on to indicate that the aforementioned defendants in the case "arbitrarily and unreasonably,quot; selected small businesses like C,amp;C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock "to continue bearing the burden of what can only be considered a speculative concern,quot; about the risks associated with The new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

