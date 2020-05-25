Carry The Load celebration still pays tribute to military heroes … only differently due to COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Every Memorial Day, thousands of people come to Reverchon Park in Dallas to honor the nation's veterans.

But this tenth year for the Carry The Load Memorial March was different because of the coronavirus. Instead of on foot, the march was changed to a commemorative unit.

Occupants of more than 500 registered vehicles made their way along the two-mile stretch, through streets lined with storyboards representing the men and women who paid the maximum sacrifice.

Event executive director Debbie Wright told Up News Info 11 News how important the event is. "It is Memorial Day. You cannot delay Memorial Day," he said. "Those who lost someone need to be honored."

The cars and trucks were patriotically decorated, many with signs showing who they were "loading,quot; … sacrificial boards from Korea, Vietnam, to this day.

Instead of 20 hours and 20 minutes, the organizers had to reduce the time of the event to 3 hours. But that did not appease the spirit of veteran Lt. Col. Junior Ortiz, whose family has a history of military service, who said his goal is to regain the meaning of Memorial Day. "I was one of the lucky ones," he said. "I have been blessed in more ways than one, but I have lost a significant number of people along the way. So for me, storyboards are a great way to help your legacy continue."

Carry The Load started in 2011 with a two SEAL march by the Veterans Navy. From there, the organization has grown to include hundreds of thousands in the United States and has raised millions of dollars for the military, first responders, and their families.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world has become painfully aware of the courage and sacrifice of those on the front line," said Stephen Holley, CEO of Carry The Load. "We are here to mourn the loss of those who have given the maximum sacrifice, but we are also here, united to celebrate those lives and thank God that such men and women have lived."

The National Moment of Remembrance is at 3:00 p.m. Monday. The organizers of the march / momentum are asking everyone to take a moment at that time to honor the fallen military and women and their families.