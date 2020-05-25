Cam Newton's former teammate says Panthers mishandled injuries for years: "They've been doing it wrong,quot;

Cam Newton remains one of the best and most amazing players still available in NFL free agency, largely due to fear that he may not be able to throw the ball to a high level after shoulder surgery.

Newton has a remarkable history of injuries, including two shoulder surgeries in three seasons and a Lisfranc fracture that ended his 2019 campaign before he could prove whether he had returned to form. Unfair or not, those problems make it a high risk of signing. But one of his former teammates says the Panthers are to blame for mistreating his injuries in recent seasons.

Fullback Mike Tolbert, who played with Newton from 2012 to 2016, told The Athletic that the team messed up the timing of Newton's surgeries, noting his broken rotator cuff in 2018. He gave that answer when asked if the Panthers were wrong to release it. week after free agency began.

"They've been doing it wrong for time for the past two or three years, if you ask me. He goes back to his shoulder surgery. Everyone knew his shoulder was in bad shape mid-year two years ago. But they wait until The offseason is gearing up to begin shoulder surgery. It doesn't make sense. Time is up. As soon as he hurt (the last) preseason against the Patriots, they would say, "Oh, he has a high ankle sprain." I watched him carefully in the movie. It is not a high ankle sprain, it shows 10 minutes after the play. You knew it's a midfoot sprain, Lisfranc, something like that. But you wait until December to beg for surgery. He shouldn't have been out there week 1 and 2. He probably shouldn't have been out there until week 4 or 5, at least. "

Newton, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, was not retained by first-year coach Matt Rhule. Carolina initially gave Newton "permission,quot; to search for an exchange, the wording of which greatly shaken the quarterback, before cutting it off a week later.

Considering Newton doesn't want to sign as backup for an established starter, and considering that most teams have already made quarterback moves in the COVID-19-affected offseason, it might be some time before Newton finds a new team.

Whatever comes next for Newton, we hope that health will follow.