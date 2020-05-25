California voters will decide whether AB5 applies to carpool drivers – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In November, California voters will decide whether drivers of companies like Uber and Lyft should be classified as freelancers or employees.

Last September, the California Legislature passed controversial Assembly Bill 5, a law that requires Companies that employ concert workers, such as carpool drivers, to reclassify them as employees, offering them benefits that include minimum wage, overtime, and unemployment insurance.

An initiative that would override specific AB5 provisions, specifically related to application-based drivers, qualified for the November vote, the California Secretary of State announced Friday.

Under the initiative, instead of being categorized as employees, drivers of app-based businesses would receive "alternative benefits," which include a guaranteed minimum level of pay and health care subsidies, all based on how much they drive. It would also restrict local regulation of application-based controllers, penalize impersonation of such controllers, and require background checks.

The initiative has received serious financial backing from people like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. The companies argue that being forced to reclassify their drivers as employees would force them to fire thousands of drivers because they simply couldn't afford to keep them. Uber has already started raising passenger prices in response.

Earlier this month, state attorney general Xavier Becerra and attorneys for the city of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco sued Uber and Lyft for refusing to reclassify their drivers as employees despite AB5 approval, which went into effect in January.

To enter the ballot, the initiative required 623,212 valid signatures of registered voters, or 5% of the total votes cast for governor in the November 2018 general election. It needed at least 685,534 valid signatures projected to be eligible through random sampling. That threshold was exceeded on Friday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced.

A measure may become eligible through random sampling of petition signatures if the sampling projects that the number of valid signatures is greater than 110% of the required number.

