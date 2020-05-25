California Issues Guidelines to Reopen Places of Worship; Source of Unauthorized New Outbreak Services – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – California issued strict new guidelines to reopen places of worship in the state on Monday, a day after health officials announced that two unauthorized church services were the source of coronavirus outbreaks.

%MINIFYHTMLe639228c9b0bd44a30c6a9c2cfc89dcf13% %MINIFYHTMLe639228c9b0bd44a30c6a9c2cfc89dcf13%

The guidelines of the Department of Public Health indicate that only 25 percent of the building's capacity or a maximum of 100 assistants can be used, whichever is less.

Other guidelines include discouraging the exchange of items such as prayer books or rugs, discouraging similar handshakes, hugs and greetings, replacing the plate collection with alternative ways to donate, and offering communion by hand rather than by tongue.

COVID-19 Industry Orientation: Places of worship and providers of religious services and cultural ceremonies.

Houses of worship and their parking areas would also have to be reconfigured to maintain social distancing, and sites would need approval from county health officials before continuing with the amended religious services.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been increasing pressure from protesters and President Donald Trump on closed places of worship, with the president threatening to override any state governor who prohibits the reopening of churches.

Some places of worship across the country opened their doors over the weekend after Trump declared such places essential and the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines to reopen religious organizations.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

%MINIFYHTMLe639228c9b0bd44a30c6a9c2cfc89dcf14% %MINIFYHTMLe639228c9b0bd44a30c6a9c2cfc89dcf14%

On Sunday, Mendocino County public health officials said six more people who participated in a Mother's Day service at the Church of God Assembly in Redwood Valley contracted the virus, bringing the number of cases to nine and making the outbreak responsible for one third of local infections.

Meanwhile, Butte County health officials said two of 180 people who attended a religious service on Mother's Day in Oroville tested positive for COVID-19. They said a recent increase in local cases, primarily in the Oroville area, indicates an increase in community spread.

While more segments of the state's economy have been able to reopen in anticipated Stage 2 shelter order modifications, California churches were unable to reopen until the third phase of the plan.

The approach has angered opponents who claim that California's rules to stop the spread of the virus violate religious freedoms. Many had already announced that they would violate the state order and hold in-person services next Sunday at Pentecost.

A Pentecostal church in San Diego sued to reopen immediately, but lost its appeal on Friday when the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed Newsom's ban on in-person services. In a divided ruling, a court panel found that the government's emergency powers nullify what would normally be fundamental constitutional rights.

California has about 93,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,800 deaths, state health officials said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.