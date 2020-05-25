California issues guidelines for reopening churches, mosques, and synagogues – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf4fc42fafdeb07bc3539e9efb9a62d8013% %MINIFYHTMLf4fc42fafdeb07bc3539e9efb9a62d8013%

– California Governor Gavin Newsom released his guidelines Monday that allow houses of worship to be safely reopened.

The California Department of Public Health guideline requires churches, mosques, synagogues, and other religious groups to limit attendance to 25 percent of the building's capacity, or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is less.

It also requires that temperature checks be performed on the door and that all members of the congregation and staff wear face covers, use hand sanitizers frequently, and practice physical distancing.

Houses of worship that choose to hold services or meetings in person should try to do it outdoors whenever possible, DPH said. Services should be shortened to limit the amount of time congregants spend around each other.

Places of worship should also consider suspending singing in situations "where there is an increased likelihood of transmission of contaminated exhaled droplets," the public health department said.

The guidelines direct churches to sanitize common areas regularly and avoid sharing items such as prayer books, prayer cushions and rugs, or passing offering plates. If items are to be shared, they should be disinfected between each use.

Other changes included "limiting contact for religious and / or cultural purposes … to members of the same household,quot;, discouraging congregations to hug or shake hands and withdrawing from service "or finding,quot; low-contact community alternatives for containers community / religious water sources. "

These limitations will be in effect for 21 days and will then be reevaluated by the health department.

"Even with adherence to physical distancing, convening in a congregational setting of multiple different households to practice personal faith carries a relatively increased risk of widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and can lead to increased infection rates, hospitalization and death, especially among the most vulnerable populations, "wrote DPH.

Last week, the US Department of Justice. USA He sent a letter to Newsom saying that its gradual reopening of churches "facially discriminates against religious practice."

Several California churches joined together to sue the state for the right to reopen.

Under Newsom's four-stage plan to reopen California, places of worship were initially part of Stage Three, along with hair salons and nail salons, movie theaters, and sports venues, with no fans.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the places of worship "essential services,quot;, allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.