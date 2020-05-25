Caelynn Miller-Keyes was injured after Hannah became the ABC single

Jason Kempin / Getty Images / Presley Ann / Getty Images for boohoo.com
It's never official until it's official!
When Caelynn Miller-Keyes didn't get a final rose from Colton Underwood during your experience in The Bachelor, many fans thought that she would be one of the first to become the next ABC Bachelorette party.
But as Bachelor Nation knows, the producers finally went with Hannah Brown who came in seventh place during the Colton season.
In a new interview on iHeartRadio & # 39; s Almost famous podcast, Caelynn looked back the moment she found out it wasn't ABC's choice. She is the first to admit that it "hurts."
"I remember receiving the call that it was not for me Bachelorette party and I was like, ‘Dang! That's bullshit. And then I found out that it was (Hannah) in Women say it all"he explained to the co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "It hurts. It definitely hurts."
Caelynn continued: "It hurt and it bothered me and they made me believe it was mine and suddenly it wasn't. It was Hannah's. Looking back on previous seasons, he has always been in the top four and then branched out and picked Hannah, just it hurt ".
Although Miss North Carolina USA 2018 has no ill will towards Hannah, some listeners deduced that there is more to the story than we may never know.
"I felt like I was … I just have a lot of thoughts about the problems," he explained in Almost famous& # 39; last episode in depth.
In short, Caelynn is more than happy with Dean Unglert who did you connect with Bachelor in Paradise.
"It has been a lot of fun because it brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is unlike any other I have ever had. It challenges and pushes me in different ways," he previously shared with E! News. "It takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. It brings out my side of the adventure, but it also challenges me intellectually."
Caelynn continued: "He is also one of the best communicators. He has made me a better communicator. In relationships, I tend to shut down if I have a problem or a problem and it makes me more vulnerable."
Listen to Caelynn's full interview on Almost famous podcast now
