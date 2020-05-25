Caelynn Miller-Keyes was injured after Hannah became the ABC single

It's never official until it's official!

When Caelynn Miller-Keyes didn't get a final rose from Colton Underwood during your experience in The Bachelor, many fans thought that she would be one of the first to become the next ABC Bachelorette party.

But as Bachelor Nation knows, the producers finally went with Hannah Brown who came in seventh place during the Colton season.

In a new interview on iHeartRadio & # 39; s Almost famous podcast, Caelynn looked back the moment she found out it wasn't ABC's choice. She is the first to admit that it "hurts."

"I remember receiving the call that it was not for me Bachelorette party and I was like, ‘Dang! That's bullshit. And then I found out that it was (Hannah) in Women say it all"he explained to the co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "It hurts. It definitely hurts."

Caelynn continued: "It hurt and it bothered me and they made me believe it was mine and suddenly it wasn't. It was Hannah's. Looking back on previous seasons, he has always been in the top four and then branched out and picked Hannah, just it hurt ".