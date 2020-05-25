By air and by sea, mercenaries landed in Libya. But the plan went south.

CAIRO – Two former British Marines piloted their ships, a pair of military-grade inflatables, across the Mediterranean from Malta. Six helicopters were flown in from Botswana using forged documents. The rest of the team, soldiers of fortune from South Africa, Great Britain, Australia and the United States, arrived from a concentration area in Jordan.
To anyone who asked, mercenaries who sneaked into the war-ravaged port of Benghazi, Libya last summer said they had come to protect the oil and gas facilities.
In fact, United Nations investigators later determined that their mission was to fight alongside Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter in their total assault on the capital Tripoli for which they would be paid $ 80 million.
It quickly went wrong. A dispute broke out with Mr. Hifter, a notoriously mercurial leader, over the quality of the aircraft. On July 2, after just four days in Libya, the mercenaries went in search of their speedboats and plunged into the sea, heading for the safety of Malta.
Although short-lived, the failed mission offers a revealing illustration of hand-to-hand combat in Libya, where a war fueled by powerful foreign sponsors, primarily the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Russia, and Egypt, has created a lucrative playground for smugglers. , arms dealers, mercenaries and other speculators who ignore an international arms embargo with little fear of the consequences.
With Russian, Syrian, Sudanese, Chadian and now Western mercenaries drawn to the fight, Libya has the rare distinction of being a war of mercenaries against mercenaries, sometimes, in the case of Syrians, with men from the same country fighting each other .
"It is a game for everyone," said Wolfram Lacher, a Libya expert at the German Institute for International Affairs and Security. "Everybody is bringing increasingly absurd types of weapons and fighters to Libya, with Syrians on both sides, and no one is stopping them."
Foreign weapons, money and fighters
Libya, a sparsely populated, oil-rich nation, has been in chaos since the overthrow of its decades-old dictator, Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi, by a coalition backed by the United States in 2011. The peace talks established a fragile Endorsement of the United Nations government in Tripoli that Mr. Hifter intends to overthrow.
Since his first offensive in 2014, Mr. Hifter has been backed by a number of foreign forces. Last year, a powerful private army backed by the Kremlin, The Wagner Group, turbocharged its blatant assault on Tripoli. But Turkey joined the fight on behalf of Tripoli in January and has disrupted Hifter's campaign.
A large contingent of Russian fighters and their weapons withdrew from the front line south of the capital over the weekend and were flown in three planes to a Hifter fortress, Reuters reported. Mr. Hifter's powerful foreign backers will likely determine his next move.
The abortive mercenary expedition last summer was organized and funded by a network of top secret companies in the United Arab Emirates, according to a confidential report submitted to the United Nations Security Council in February. The companies are controlled or partially owned by Christiaan Durrant, an Australian businessman and former fighter pilot who is a close associate of Erik Prince, America's most famous mercenary businessman.
Prince, whose close ties to the Trump administration have been under congressional scrutiny in recent years, has it provided private militia forces for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates and the main foreign sponsor of Mr. Hifter's war in Libya.
United Nations investigators are examining whether Mr. Prince played a role in the failed mercenary operation. Through a spokesman, Prince said that "it had nothing to do with any alleged private military operation in Libya."
"Libya is a case study of the changing nature of the war," said Sean McFate, a former private military contractor and member of the Atlantic Council. "We think of war as a political activity, but in Libya it is becoming a commercial activity. You have these for-profit warriors of all stripes going there, fighting the kind of wars Machiavelli discussed in the 16th century." .
"Anything, anytime, anywhere,quot;
The team of 20 mercenaries that were deployed to Benghazi in June was led by Steve Lodge, a former South African Air Force officer who also served in the British Army and worked as a private military contractor in Nigeria.
The others were also ex-military: 11 South Africans, five Britons, two Australians, and one American, a trained pilot. Their mission was to prevent shipments of arms supplied by Turkey from reaching the government in Tripoli by sea.
The plan, United Nations researchers say, was to create a marine attack force using speedboats and attack helicopters that would board and search for merchant ships. Investigators believe the marine force was part of a larger operation that also involved commandos that would monitor and destroy enemy targets.
Three officials familiar with the United Nations investigation, which was first reported by Bloomberg, informed the New York Times of its content and provided copies of the documents. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Six helicopters were purchased in South Africa and trucked to Gaborone International Airport, Botswana. Although clandestine, the operation left a long trail of evidence, beginning with Photographs published online by The Botswana Gazette of three Super Puma helicopters, tethered to trucks, driven down a highway.
The helicopters were loaded onto cargo planes, one of which was owned by SkyAviaTrans, a Ukrainian company whose motto, borrowed from a Vietnam-era loan from C.I.A. airline, is "Anything, anytime, anywhere, professionally,quot;. The airline was cited last year in a United Nations report for the transport of military articles to Libya.
The flight documents listed the planes' destinations as Jordan, but they landed at Benghazi airport, near Hifter's headquarters in eastern Libya.
Mr. Lodge, the commander, negotiated the deals, but they were contracted and paid for by several Dubai-based companies controlled or partially owned by Mr. Durrant.
One of the companies Lancaster 6 is part of a network of companies with similar names in Malta, the Emirates and the British Virgin Islands. "Prosperity breeds peace," its website reads.
Another, Opus Capital Asset, is directed by Amanda Kate Perry, a prominent British businesswoman in Dubai who promotes female entrepreneurs and was hailed by a local magazine, Emirates Woman, as one of her 2019 "visionaries,quot;.
Contacted by phone, Mr. Lodge, who has an address in Scotland, used an expletive to dismiss the charges of violating the arms embargo, and then hung up. Perry, contacted by phone, declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Durrant dismissed the United Nations findings on the Libyan mission as "simply not factual and misinformed," and did not respond to other questions.
The plan hits an obstacle
In Benghazi, Mr. Hifter was furious that the mercenaries had brought in old planes, an official called them "crushed helicopters," rather than the most powerful ship they had promised. A document obtained by the United Nations indicated that the promised aircraft included a Cobra attack helicopter and a LASA T-Bird, a duster adapted for reconnaissance and warfare.
Unable to reach an agreement with the Libyan commander, the mercenaries decided to withdraw to Malta. But after leaving Benghazi on the night of July 2, one of his ships had problems and had to be abandoned. The 20 men crowded into a single boat and continued on to Malta.
Weeks later, the abandoned ship was found by the Libyan Coast Guard and photographs of it. showed up in local news media.
On his website, Mr. Durrant introduces himself as an entrepreneur and humanitarian worker, with a photo showing him. holding a Kenyan baby. "To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," reads a blog post.
However, a good part of his recent career has been related to Mr. Prince, a self-proud private military business organizer, whose Blackwater firm became famous for killing 17 civilians in Iraq in 2007. In In recent years, Mr. Prince has launched or organized private military companies in Somalia, Mali, South Sudan, and Afghanistan.
From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Durrant worked with Mr. Prince at a company called Frontier Services Group, where he led a controversial project to convert Thrush duster aircraft into cheap fighter jets. The project was then transferred to a Bulgarian company linked to Mr. Prince, which named it LASA T-Bird, the same plane promised to Mr. Hifter.
Mr. Durrant likes to flaunt his familiarity with Washington. His Facebook profile photo shows him wearing sunglasses on the podium in the Pentagon's press room. Avid sailor, co-owner of a trimaran yacht with Mr. Prince, and last month photos of a catamaran with the Blackwater logo for sale for $ 25,000. The same ship has been registered in the name of Mr. Prince.
Last July, when the mercenary operation in Libya was underway, Opus Capital, the Emirati firm, paid at least $ 60,000 to Washington's associated federal lobbyists to present to the White House what it called "geopolitical problems in Africa."
Both Opus Capital and Lancaster 6 were cooperating with and offering to meet with United Nations investigators, said a spokeswoman for Mr. Durrant.
Mr. Prince had no role in business, he said. "He is not a shareholder, director or works in any of the companies," he said.
"Joke,quot; of a Foreclosure
The international arms embargo on Libya is notoriously toothless. Anyone who violates him faces a possible travel ban and an asset freeze, but only two non-Libyan citizens, both Eritrean smugglers, have been disciplined. Even top United Nations officials call the embargo "a joke."
The big powers cannot agree on who should be penalized, either because they are openly at odds with Libya or, like the United States, they have wavering and contradictory policies.
While the United States officially supports the government in Tripoli, Mr. Trump has expressed his support for Mr. Hifter, and last year for his senior officials. indeed it gave the green light to the assault of Mr. Hifter in Tripoli.
The mercenary operation occurred two months later.
The investigation into the mercenary operation continues. Authorities say there is already enough evidence against some people to justify sanctions.
But so far, the only legal action has come from Malta, where police last month charged arms dealer Mr. Fenech and four of his employees with violating European Union sanctions for supplying mercenaries with speedboats. .
Mr. Fenech denied having acted wrongly. "We have just chartered 2 ships in a bare boat arrangement and we are in a very incredible situation," he said in an email.
Mr. Fenech also has business ties to Mr. Prince. In 2018 they launched Blackwater Ammunition, which sells ammunition for assault rifles, knives, and watches under the Blackwater brand.
Libya's chaotic war is so rampant that some speculators have even managed to work on both sides of the front line. But it can be risky.
On August 5, a drone operated by Mr. Hifter's forces bombarded a cargo plane on the Misurata runway, in government-controlled territory. It was the same SkyAviaTrans cargo plane that had delivered a helicopter to Mr. Hifter a month earlier.
This time, authorities said, he was bringing military supplies to Tripoli.
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington.
