Burundi's ruling party candidate wins presidency

NAIROBI – Burundi's ruling party candidate, a retired general, won the presidential election, the country's electoral commission said on Monday amid allegations of electoral fraud by the opposition's main opponent.
The commission said Evariste Ndayishimiye had won 69 percent of the votes cast and opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa 24 percent.
Commission chairman Pierre Claver Kazihise said turnout was "massive,quot;, estimated at 88 percent, and described the election as peaceful.
Mr. Rwasa has said he will present his complaints about the election to the constitutional court, although it is packed with allies of the current president, Pierre Nkurunziza, who supported Mr. Ndayishimiye.
Neither Mr. Rwasa nor Mr. Ndayishimiye were immediately available for comment. Their parties were also not available.
The vote to replace President Nkurunziza was held on May 20 and was preceded by political violence, including the arrest, torture and murder of opposition activists, according to a local rights group.
There was also controversy over holding elections during the coronavirus crisis.
Five other candidates also campaigned in the elections, in which 5.11 million registered voters were eligible to participate.
Economic growth in Burundi is stagnant and political violence is common. From January to March, Ligue Iteka, an exiled Burundian rights group, documented 67 murders, including 14 extrajudicial executions and six disappearances.
The government has denied the allegations of rights violations.
Hundreds of Burundians were killed and hundreds of thousands fled into exile after the riots surrounding the last elections in 2015, when the opposition accused Nkurunziza of violating a peace agreement by running for a third term.