Brush Fire threatens Coco Palm, Pomona Valley Mining Company Restaurants – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County Fire Department teams worked Monday night to control a wildfire in Pomona.

According to the department, the fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the westbound lanes of Highway 10 at Fairplex on Gillette Road and quickly burned 2 acres near the Coco Palm restaurant, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By 6 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 10 acres and had drifted away from the popular Coco Palm, but towards the Pomona Valley Mining Company, which was also closed.

UPDATE: The fire is now on 10 acres in the tall grass. The immediate structure threat to a closed restaurant has been mitigated. Two @LACoFireAirOps & one @LAFD helicopters launching water fighting. #GilletteFire #LACoFD – L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 26, 2020

The department shipped nine engines, three water-dumping helicopters, five camping equipment, and three water tenders. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also dispatched a helicopter that drops water.