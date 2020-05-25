Brush Fire threatens Coco Palm, Pomona Valley Mining Company Restaurants – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire Department teams worked Monday night to control a wildfire in Pomona.

According to the department, the fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the westbound lanes of Highway 10 at Fairplex on Gillette Road and quickly burned 2 acres near the Coco Palm restaurant, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By 6 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 10 acres and had drifted away from the popular Coco Palm, but towards the Pomona Valley Mining Company, which was also closed.

The department shipped nine engines, three water-dumping helicopters, five camping equipment, and three water tenders. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also dispatched a helicopter that drops water.

