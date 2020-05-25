Brooklyn Park College student brings Minnesota Twins season to life through video game – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's safe to say that many of us miss America's hobby.

It's not the same without playing baseball at Target Field.

That's why a Brooklyn Park college student decided that the Twins were going to have a full season anyway.

“I miss him more than anyone right now. All Minnesota Twins fans would say the same thing right now, ”said Austin Thune.

No baseball simply meant Austin had to be creative. About three days before what would have been opening day, an idea immediately hit him home.

"I was sitting in my room doing homework and I thought this would not be a horrible idea to discuss the games that MLB the Show was supposed to play," he said.

Through his Play Station 4, he has established lineups for every game the Twins would have played. Then the computer takes over as Austin does the game-by-game.

"Once the game starts, I am not controlling any of the clubs. I am commenting on what happens during the game," he said.

It doesn't take me to the ball game, it takes me to Austin's house.

His broadcasts are on Twitch.tv. and promotes games on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. It is also gaining a fan base. It also helps that these virtual twins have a three-and-a-half-game lead in the division.

"I think in early April they were a little under .500 and I was thinking that not many people want to watch a video game, much less that the Twins are not good." Fortunately for me, they are playing very well right now, ”he said.

And Nelson Cruz is picking up where he left off.

"He has eight bombs right now and 27 driven," he said.

Austin admires Twins announcer Dick Bremer and tries to call the games as he would. Once the real thing returns, it will gladly step aside. Until then, he's happy to be the pinch hitter or starter that Twins fans need.

“The whole game is to provide entertainment. It is not real and a video game is not everyone's cup of tea, but somehow people can enjoy baseball this way.

"I am happy to hand them over to you," he said.

Austin will graduate from Minnesota State University-Moorhead this spring and plans to become a teacher. But he has a lot of game-by-game experience. I used to call soccer games for Osseo High School.