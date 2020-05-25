Broadcast Networks Bets on IP, Proven Names for New Series Orders Mid-Shutdown – Up News Info

The 2020 pilot season has remained unfinished, with pilots ordered but not filmed. And yet, in the most extraordinary circumstances, in the midst of a global pandemic that has overturned the lives of millions of people and thrown chaos into most industries, including Hollywood, it was almost Business continued as usual in May, with three of the five transmission networks picking up new series from the pilot order set.

Only one of the pickups was based on a real pilot, the CBS comedy B positive, the only 2020 transmission pilot completed. The rest were direct orders for series based on two or more scripts and creative sponsorship.

Facing costly decisions (a high-end drama series order could be in the range of $ 50 million to $ 80 million), networks have taken steps to minimize risk by going with projects that are based on known IP, come from creators / Producers with a strong track record, having a big name or a big commitment, and often meeting several of those criteria.

Of the seven direct orders to the series made in the past two weeks, two are restarts (CBS " The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah and the CW Kung Fu), one is a sequel to a famous movie (CBS " Clarice a follow up of The silence of the lambs), and one is based on a popular book property (ABC Great sky, based on the Cassie Dewell book series). That is in addition to the Walker Texas Ranger restart, headed by Supernatural & # 39;s Jared Padalecki, and Superman and Lois, Ordered directly to the series by the CW in January.

CBS and CW also trust their most prolific producers, Greg Berlanti, whose company is behind both. Kung Fu and Superman and Loisand Chuck Lorre, co-creator / executive producer of B positive. Berlanti has nine other series on the CW; Lorre has three comedies that return on CBS. Additionally, CBS All Access / CBS TV Studio MVP Alex Kurtzman, the architect of Star Trek universe and Hawaii Five-0 co-creator / executive producer, is behind Clarice

One of the top TV creators of the past three decades, David E. Kelley, is the writer / executive producer of Great sky; The new ABC comedy series Call your mother, starring Kyra Sedgwick, is created / executed by Exec The new adventures of old Christine creator Kari Lizer, while the direct comedies of the NBC series for next season are from Just arrived by boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and Dwayne Johnson (Young rock) and 30 rocks and Unbreakable Kimmy SchmidtTina Fey and Robert Carlock (Mayor of L.A.)

While it's hard to blame networks for being safe amid the historical financial shocks their parent companies are experiencing during the pandemic, historically, the biggest advantage of having a pilot season has been the appearance through the testing and testing process. of dark horse projects that happen to be very popular series, like CBS & # 39; Blue blood or CSI or ABC Grey's Anatomy.

We can still see some of that, as ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox still plan to do at least some of their pilots later this year. (Others, including CW's two highlights, will be released next season.)

There are some solid perspectives based on original ideas that don't come from "regular suspects" showrunners on NBC and Fox, the only networks that haven't yet issued direct serial orders to any of their pilots. The list includes NBC Debris and Ordinary joe and Fox Blood relatives.

And, while the transmission network scheduling options so far may be largely conventional, what the pandemic-related shutdown has accomplished is breaking pilot season conventions. After numerous, mostly unsuccessful, attempts by various network bosses, the faulty transmission development cycle has finally been deeply disrupted, and few expect it to return to pre-coronavirus normalcy when the pandemic ends.