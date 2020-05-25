Broadcast, Cable, Streaming – Up News Info

With Hollywood production being ignored by the coronavirus pandemic, it was a wild spring for the television world. And there is still not much clarity as we get closer to the summer season. But the shows must go on, most of them anyway, so here's our annual list of summer premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning shows. It covers over 150 broadcast, cable and broadcast series that air from June 1 to August 31 in various parts of the day, but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to [email protected] News Info.com. We will update the post regularly as more dates are revealed.

June 1st:

The Titan Games (NBC, Season 2; slot opening)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC, season 2)

Under the Mediterranean cover (Bravo, season 5)

NOS4A2 (AMC / BBC America, Season 2)

Elemental Hero (PBS Kids, new animated series for children)

Royalties (Quibi, new short-form musical comedy series)

June 2nd:

Fuller House (Netflix, Season 5B; final season)

Maxxx (Hulu, new comedy series)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick (US Network, Season 2)

Overcome (TLC, season 5)

House hunters: comedians on couches (HGTV, new docuseries)

Werq the world (WOW presents Plus, season 2)

3 of June:

Counting cars (Story, season 9)

June 4:

In my skin (Hulu, season 1; US ​​release)

Mountain men (Story, season 9)

Summer rush (Food network, new docuseries)

5th June:

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars (Showtime, Season 5; New Network)

13 reasons why (Netflix season 4; final season)

Weird eye (Netflix season 5)

President (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Trackers (Cinemax, new drama series)

Dear… (Apple TV +, new docuseries)

MTV meetings (YouTube, new docuseries)

June 7th:

I can destroy you (HBO, new drama series)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic Season 2; moved May 10)

Chasing the sun (Ovation, season 2)

8 of June:

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, new series without a script)

The best of LA (Spectrum Originals, season 2)

Duff takes the cake (Food Network, Season 3)

Big Time Bake (Food network, new competition series)

June 9:

Good bones (HGTV, season 5)

June 10th:

Lenox Hill (Netflix, new docuseries)

Beecham House (PBS, new drama series)

June 11:

Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC, season 2; time slot premiere)

No (ABC, new game series)

The bold type (Free form, season 4)

Alone (Story, season 7)

Double shot to love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (MTV, season 2)

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

Design at your door (HGTV, new docuseries)

June 12:

Crossing swords (FX on Hulu, new animated comedy series)

F is for the family (Netflix season 4)

The forests (Netflix, new drama series)

Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts (Netflix season 2)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix season 23; US premiere)

June 13th:

Agatha Christie's partners in crime (Ovation, season 2)

Game face (Nickelodeon, new game series)

June 14th:

Grantchester (PBS, season 5)

Helter Skelter (Epix, new true crime miniseries)

90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC, season 5)

June, 15:

Hidden (Acorn, season 2)

June 16:

Nap key (MTV, season 2)

Homemade Sweet Sextuplets (TLC, season 3)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo, season 12)

June 17:

Bulletproof (The CW, season 2)

Lord churches (Netflix season 2)

Prehistoric road trip (PSB, new documentary miniseries)

June 18

The order (Netflix season 2)

Karma (HBO Max, new competition series)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max, season 2)

Killer couples (Oxygen, season 15)

19th of June:

The politician (Netflix season 2)

Love victor (Hulu, new comedy series)

Test the nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu, new docuseries)

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia (Amazon Prime, new competition series)

June 20th:

Big3 (CBS, season 4)

June 21:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, season 3)

The Chi (Showtime, Season 3; moved from July 5)

Perry Mason (HBO, new revival of the drama series)

NOS4A2 (AMC, season 2)

Worst cooks in America (Food Network, Season 19)

June 22nd:

Penn & Teller: fool us (The CW, Season 7)

Diesel Brothers (Discovery, season 7)

June 23:

Green leaf (OWN, Season 5; final season)

June 24:

Hot Mess House (HGTV, new docuseries)

June 25th:

Twilight Zone (CBS All Access, Season 2)

Search party (HBO Max, season 3)

Doom patrol (HBO Max, season 2)

Esme and Roy (HBO Max, season 2)

June 28th:

Black Monday (Showtime, season 2B)

I'll be gone in the dark (HBO, new documentary series)

United Shades of America (CNN, season 5)

The story of the night (CNN, new limited documentary series)

Giada at home (Food Network, Season 8)

June 29:

The Sommerdahl murders (Acorn, new drama series)

June TBA:

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, new drama series)

The great Syfy Wire debate (Syfy, new night series)

Served! with Jade Thirlwall (MTV, new docuseries)

Tailed fangs (Facebook Watch, new series of nature)

Andy Cohen's Diaries (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

The fugitive (Quibi, new revival of the short form drama series)

Don't look deeper (Quibi, new drama series in short form)

Q Talks (Quibi, new short-form comedy series)

Good that! (Quibi, new short form docuseries)

Kill Zac Efron (Quibi, new series of short adventures)

Latest looks (Quibi, new short series of true crimes)

Murder without box (Quibi, new short series of true crimes)

1st of July:

Help! I destroyed my house (HGTV, new docuseries)

2020 World Series of Poker (ESPN / ESPN2, annual poker tournament)

Big dogs (Tubi, new drama series)

July 2nd:

Canada Endurance Race (WOW Presents Plus, new docuseries)

3rd of July:

Hanna (Amazon Prime, season 2)

The Nanny Club (Netflix, new comedy series)

Ju-On: Origins (Netflix, new drama series)

July 5th:

Scream (Showtime, new limited documentary series)

July 6th:

The vote (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

July 8:

Strong as nails (CBS, new competition series)

July 9th:

Waiting for amy (HBO Max, new documentary miniseries)

Close enough (HBO Max, new animated comedy series)

July 10th

Small voice (Apple TV +, new drama series)

Code of greatness (Apple TV +, new short-form docuseries)

12th of July:

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix, new Korean children's animation series)

The hollow (Netflix, new animated series for children)

July 15:

Brave New World (Peacock, new drama series)

The capture (Peacock, new drama series)

Intelligence (Peacock, new comedy series)

Deep with Ryan Lochte (Peacock, new docuseries)

Lost speedways (Peacock, new docuseries)

Curious George (Peacock, new animated series for children)

Cleopatra in space (Peacock, new animated series for children)

Where's Waldo? (Peacock, new animated series for children)

July 16th:

Ho's house (HBO Max, new docuseries)

July 23th:

Tig n ’Seek (HBO Max, new animated series for children)

July 24:

Room 104 (HBO, season 4; final season)

July 26:

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (TNT, season 2)

July 30

Frayed (HBO Max, season 1 of the British-Australian comedy series; US premiere)

Dog's house (HBO Max, British docuseries Season 1; US ​​release)

July 31st:

The umbrella academy (Netflix season 2)

Muppets Now (Disney +, new animated series for children)

July TBA:

Cannonball (USA Network, new competition series)

August 9

The good lord bird (Showtime, new limited drama series)

Effort (PBS, season 7)

August 30th

Love fraud (Showtime, new true crime docuseries)

August TBA:

The falcon and the winter soldier (Disney +, new drama series)

Love in times of the crown (Freeform, new limited comedy series)

Summer TBA:

American Ninja Warrior (ABC, season 9)

Shameless (Showtime, season 11; final season)

The toughest race in the world: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Amazon Prime, new revival of the competition series)

Untitled cooking show by Selena Gomez (HBO Max, new cooking series)

The real housewives of Potomac (Bravo, Season 5; moved from April 2)

Survive Jeffrey Epstein (Lifetime, new documentary miniseries)

Lost resort (TBS, new docuseries)

Who killed … (Investigation Discovery, New True Crime Docs)

Build me (HGTV, new docuseries)

Farm Fixer (HGTV, new docuseries; working title)

Brother against brother (HGTV, season 7)

People puzzle (Game Show Network, new game series)

Faces and Heels (Facebook Watch, new docuseries)

Vader Immortal: a Star Wars VR series (PlayStationVR, new drama miniseries)