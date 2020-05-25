Boy killed in 2-year-old northern Minnesota house fire identified as Micah Hedlund – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcea94a8989ff19e54f8b64cd8cd1aba113% %MINIFYHTMLcea94a8989ff19e54f8b64cd8cd1aba113%

Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the name of the 2-year-old boy who died in a house fire over the weekend.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Micah Hedlund died Sunday after his home near Detroit Lakes caught fire early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the other children in the family heard the smoke alarm shortly after midnight and found flames on the main floor, blocking the stairs to the second floor.

Parents Michael and Melissa Hedlund were able to escape through the second-floor windows.

Outside the house, the family realized that the 2-year-old boy had disappeared. The boy's father and older brother re-entered the house to search for him, but were unable to find him.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the house completely engulfed in flames. After knocking down the flames, they found the boy's body inside.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay for funeral and living expenses as their home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.