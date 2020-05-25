Boris Johnson backs top aide accused of circumventing blocking rules

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson, defying a storm of criticism, said Sunday that he would not fire his most influential adviser, Dominic Cummings, for violating Britain's closure rules by driving across the country to visit relatives, even when I was sick. the coronavirus.
Mr. Johnson's decision to endorse his adviser underscores his deep trust in Mr. Cummings, who was the architect of his electoral victory last year and the driving force behind his ambitious post-Brexit agenda. But the uproar over Cummings' actions is unlikely to lessen, which critics send a signal that British leaders may ignore the rules they impose on others.
The Prime Minister strongly defended Cummings for driving in April to visit his parents in Durham, in the north of England. Cummings has said there was no other way to care for his young son after he and his wife began showing symptoms of the virus.
"He followed the instincts of every parent and every parent, and I don't take it down for that," Johnson said Sunday at a press conference. "I think that in all aspects, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity."
But Mr. Johnson deflected questions about whether he had learned of Mr. Cummings' trips and muddied the details of the closing rules. Rather than offering a consistent defense, the prime minister generally tried to change the subject, in this case, by confirming a previously announced plan to reopen schools on June 1.
The only clear result of Mr. Johnson's windy performance is that he has been hooked on Mr. Cummings, a brilliant but polarizing strategist who devised the "Vote Leave,quot; campaign that led to Britain's exit from the European Union and put Mr Johnson on the way to Downing Street.
Mr. Johnson's decision was a reprimand to several lawmakers in his Conservative Party who had stated that Mr. Cummings had to leave. They said that if a powerful official traveled at a time when the government was urging people to stay home, especially those with symptoms of the virus, it would undermine efforts to send a forceful message about social distancing.
The opposition Labor Party called for an investigation into Mr. Cummings' conduct and accused Mr. Johnson of double standards.
"It is an insult to the sacrifices made by the British people that Boris Johnson has chosen not to take action against Dominic Cummings," Labor leader Keir Starmer said in a statement. "The public will be forgiven for thinking that there is one rule for the Prime Minister's closest adviser and one for the British people."
Mr. Cummings has not repented. On Saturday, he told reporters that he didn't care about the lens of the trip and lectured photographers outside his home for not being far enough apart.
Mr. Cummings said that while he and his wife were falling ill with the virus, they tried to arrange care for their young son at his parents' home, 260 miles from London. While he was ill, the government said, he stayed in separate rooms from his parents and did not leave the house.
But that account was questioned after The Observer and Sunday Mirror reported that Mr. Cummings and his family had been seen elsewhere on Easter Sunday. Durham Police said Mr. Cummings' father had called them to ask about security, contradicting a Downing Street claim that they had not been in contact with the Cummings family.
Mr. Johnson claimed that some of Mr. Cummings' travel allegations were "palpably false," but did not say which ones.
Although Mr. Johnson had few answers about Mr. Cummings, he discussed the government's decision to reopen some classes for younger children in England on June 1. Starting June 15, there should also be "some contact,quot; for older children, Mr. Johnson said.
The push to restart schools has sparked a backlash from teacher unions and in some regions where officials believe it is too early. In Scotland, the authorities have decided to keep schools closed until August.
For Mr. Johnson, the Cummings rampage complicates an already messy effort to get out of the lockdown. There were signs of dissent within the government. Shortly after he spoke, a tweet from the official Civil Service account stated: "Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these tongue twisters?
Later, the cabinet office said the publication was unauthorized, had been withdrawn and was under investigation.
From the beginning, Mr. Johnson's instinct was to dig on behalf of Mr. Cummings. Downing Street held a parade of supporters on Saturday when cabinet ministers turned to Twitter.
"Caring for your wife and child is not a crime," wrote Michael Gove, a cabinet minister for whom Mr. Cummings once worked.
Even Matt Hancock, the health secretary, who has spent weeks urging the British to comply with the blockade, argued on Twitter that Mr. Cummings was "absolutely right,quot; to have sought child care the way he did.
This month Hancock said he was "speechless,quot; because Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist who advises the government, had violated the closing rules by inviting a woman to his apartment. Ferguson was forced to resign from an influential scientific advisory panel.
But despite all the votes of confidence, there was an ominous silence on the part of many conservative lawmakers. On Sunday, the dam began to break.
An influential Brexit supporter, Steve Baker urged Mr. Cummings to resign, calling it "intolerable that the Boris government is losing so much political capital."
Damian Collins, a lawmaker with whom Mr. Cummings clashed, also asked him to resign. And other conservative lawmakers, like Caroline Nokes, were on the receiving end of the wrath of their constituents.
"There can be no rule for most of us and room for maneuver for others," he wrote. "My inbox is full of very angry components, and I don't blame them."