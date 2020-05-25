Boris Johnson backs top aide accused of circumventing blocking rules

Mr. Cummings said that while he and his wife were falling ill with the virus, they tried to arrange care for their young son at his parents' home, 260 miles from London. While he was ill, the government said, he stayed in separate rooms from his parents and did not leave the house.

%MINIFYHTMLf4d3189f89700341e011d921e9e7476414% %MINIFYHTMLf4d3189f89700341e011d921e9e7476414%