Bollywood celebrities team up for "Wear a mask is safer,quot; campaign

Trust our Bollywood celebrities to appear for a cause. This time, the photographer, Avinash Gowarikar, has started a campaign to raise awareness and explain the importance of wearing masks on the current stage. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chora Jonas have joined forces with the photographer in their "Wear a mask is safer,quot; campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographer has collected some vintage photos of celebrities with their mouths covered for the campaign, explaining the importance of wearing masks. Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Babu and cricketer MS Dhoni are also part of this campaign.

On social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of these images and wrote: "Wear the mask … an initiative of @avigowariker … a photographer and dear friend."

Check the photos here:

Avinash shared the images on his Instagram page along with a disclaimer, "WEAR A MASK … IT'S SAFER … PS: This is an image in a series of photos I'm taking, using photos from old photos. # # WearAMaskItsSafer !! #GoCorona #StaySafe ".

We are confident that the nation will take note of this important message conveyed by B-town stalwarts.