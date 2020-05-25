Betty Wright deceased remembered by family and friends during Miami funeral

The three-hour service held at the Bethel Apostolic Church in memory of the singer of & # 39; Clean Up Woman & # 39; It is assisted by Live Crew 2 rapper Luther Campbell and British singer Joss Stone.

Betty WrightFriends and family said goodbye to the soul singer at a three-hour funeral in Miami, Florida on Saturday, May 23.

The "No Pain, (No Gain)" and "Clean Up Woman" singer lost her battle with cancer at home on May 10, and was remembered for a long service at Bethel Apostolic Church, which was also broadcast live. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a family-written obituary, Wright's daughter Asher Williams-Timmons said, "We adore and appreciate our mother; we soon realized that she was a blessing to all."

Celebrities included 2 live crew rapper Luther Campbell and Joss Stone They were present for the service, where the British singer, who was advised by Betty, a renowned vocal coach, sang "Amazing Grace".

Recalling her friend, Stone said, "She was so generous, I always wondered, if someone gives so much, can they stay without her?"

Gloria Estefan He was out of town and unable to attend the funeral, but spoke to the Miami Herald newspaper about the late singer on Friday.

"Betty Wright was a force to be reckoned with. She wielded her poignant power in her own music, but was incredibly generous in convincing the best performances from each of her students and the artists she worked with, one of which was me, "he said.

Born as Bessie Regina Norris in 1953, Wright began her career with her family's gospel group. Echoes of Joy in the late sixties. He released his debut album, "My First Time Around", as a teenager and scored a hit in America's Top 40 with "Girls Can & # 39; t Do What the Guys Do." She first reached the top 10 in 1971 with "Clean Up Woman".

He also had great successes with "Tonight is the Night" and "Where is the Love", which earned him a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 1975.

Betty founded her own record label, Ms. B Records, and released the album "Mother Wit" in the 1980s, and enjoyed a professional revival in 2006 after SeanP Diddy& # 39; Combs invited her to be part of his MTV reality show "Making the Band".

Wright's career reached another peak in 2011 when he joined The roots for the album "Betty Wright: The Movie" which featured special appearances by little Wayne and Snoop dogg. More recently, he collaborated with DJ Khaled, Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar in "Holy Key".