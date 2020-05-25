BET co-founder criticizes Biden & # 39; arrogant & # 39; for his comment of & # 39; You are not black & # 39;

Former Vice President Joe Biden may have apologized for his "you are not black,quot; comment during his failed interview with Charlamagne Tha God, but BET co-founder and friend of President Donald Trump RobertJohnson criticized him for being "arrogant,quot; for his comments.

"Vice President Biden's statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell blacks, the descendants of slaves, that they are not black unless they vote for him," Johnson said. to Fox News on Friday.

