Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas wear matching heart necklaces as people ask if they are engaged

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went viral this weekend after photos of the couple with Ben's children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner made their rounds on social media. According to Suzy Kerr, the couple has become official with their relationship now that Ana has been introduced to the children. It is a milestone for him Deep water stars who reportedly fell in love while filming their next movie. Fans are delighted with Ben, as it seems that his relationship with Ana is the real deal. They are also said to be quarantined together, and past photos showed Jennifer Garner picking up and leaving her children without Ana being around. It seems that Ben took his time before introducing the children to Ana.

Now that the kids have met Ben and things are getting official and serious, some wonder if Ben and Ana are engaged. Ana has been seen wearing a large ruby ​​ring and there are rumors suggesting that it is a temporary placeholder as Ben Affleck plans to let Ana choose her own diamond sparkler.

The photos of Ben and Ana also go viral wearing what appears to be a matching heart necklace. It appears that these two are poised to indicate their relationship to statement jewelry, making reports of a post-Coronvirus engagement ring more plausible.

You can see photos of Ben and Ana wearing the jewelry below.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas wear matching heart pendant necklaces. ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/wNGILTSlC5 – The best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) May 9, 2020

It has been a long time since Ben Affleck seemed to be so serious about someone like him. Although he has had many girlfriends since his separation from Jennifer Garner, none of the relationships turned out to be helpful for his sobriety. Ben has had a fair amount of struggles and people are happy to see him with someone who encourages him to be the best he can be and brings out the best in him as well.

So far, the consensus is that Ben and Ana have a healthy relationship, and fans hope things will continue to be as positive as they seem right now.

You can see a photo of Ben and Ana with Ben and Jennifer Garner's children, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel below.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking the dogs with their children (23 / May / 2020) pic.twitter.com/56ZVtmKiwM – The best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) May 23, 2020

What do you think of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple? Were you surprised to see them with the children of Ben and Jennifer Garner?

