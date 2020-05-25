Azealia Banks roasted for claiming to have slept with Dave Chappelle and trying to ruin their marriage

WENN

Most people doubt the statement of the rapper & # 39; Anna Wintour & # 39; that he has had sex with the comedian, while others warn him that the creator of & # 39; Chappelle & # 39; s Show & # 39; You can come pick her up during your next special.

Azealia Banks has become the butt of the joke after exposing Dave ChappelleThe alleged dirty clothes. On Monday, May 25, the raptor published her Instagram Stories in a video in which she made a crazy claim that she had had sex with the comedian.

"In fact, I've screwed up a lot of fucking powerful men," the 28-year-old said in the video. "I should ruin your damn marriage, I should tell the world that f ** ked. What the hell am I keeping secrets to you guys?"

After looking like she was about to become cryptic for a while, she kept naming names, "No Dave Chappelle can fuck with me again." Hitter "212" added: "That was good black shit. I must tell the world we fucked."

Azealia later criticized the rapper Dave East for allegedly trying to charge you $ 25,000 for a show. He also claimed that he had an affair with the actor. Adrian Grenierand claimed that the rapper Busta Rhymes He is gay.

As for why she shared these stories now, Azealia was apparently upset that she is often attacked in the media and people do not come to her defense. "Because you n *** since you don't take care of me so what the hell am I keeping secrets for all of you ***", he lamented.

It didn't take long for social media users to react to Azealia's strange claims, particularly one directed against Dave Chappelle. Knowing his reputation as a troubled star, most of them doubted his story.

"Are you saying Dave Chappelle walked away from 20 Million but didn't walk away from Azealia Banks?" commented a skeptical user. Another teased the raptor, "hey Azealia, I see you have your clown outfit as you always do." Someone else criticized her, "OMG, you're gone for a minute, please stay out."

Others predicted that Dave would come for her during their next stand-up special. "Dave Chappelle can tell a joke and change this whole narrative," someone reminded Azealia. Another similarly said, "Mannnn Dave Chappelle is going to light Azealia Banks & # 39; a ** UP his next special! Did you think Wild N & # 39; Out was tough?"