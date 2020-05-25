Azealia Banks alleges she slept with Dave Chappelle, social media reacts

Azealia Banks is known for saying a lot of wild things, which is why her latest claim made the innanetz shudder this morning. Azealia said she had some tea she wanted to spill and handed it over. She began her spiel by saying that she is often attacked in the media and that people do not come to her defense.

Then things went away when he addressed the famous comedian Dave Chappelle and said directly to him: “Like Dave Chappelle, I should ruin your damn marriage. It should ruin your damn marriage. I must tell the world that we fuck. "

Azealia gave a reason why she wanted to share this accusation: "Because you don't take care of me, so what the hell am I keeping secrets to you?" all up the ass, ”before bragging about Dave's alleged size.

Naturally, there were some people who doubted Azealia's claims and others who can only imagine how Dave would respond to this. GO to see what social networks say about the alleged Azealia bomb!