Aurora Police Investigate Possible Hit and Run That Killed a Pedestrian on Memorial Day

Aurora police are investigating a possible hit and run that left a dead man on the street early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Aurora Police Department officials, as well as the Aurora Fire Department, responded to the report of a man on the road on S. Parker Road, near the Nine Mile RTD station.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the middle of the exit lane road from I-225 south to Parker Road south, according to police. Aurora Fire Rescue authorities tried to take life-saving measures, but the man's injuries were too severe. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

