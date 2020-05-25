Astronomers see a donut-shaped galaxy and it looks delicious – BGR

Scientists found a donut-shaped galaxy hiding 11 billion light-years from Earth.

The galaxy is making stars at an incredibly fast rate.

The researchers believe that it got its shape due to a collision with another galaxy.

Well, it seems that astronomers have finally found the best they can find by looking at the cosmos. No, I am not talking about alien life or the fountain of youth. Both of these pale in comparison to the recently revealed discovery in an article published in Astronomy of nature. Scientists found … a galaxy of donuts.

Okay, so maybe it's just a big "ring of cosmic fire," but it sure looks like a donut. And if it was a donut, I bet it would be absolutely delicious, especially if you dipped it into the Milky Way. (Get it?)

Seriously though, the discovery is pretty good. The galaxy, called R5519, is 11 billion light-years from Earth. That means what we see when we see it is what the galaxy looked like 11 billion years ago. It is absolutely ancient in our eyes, and it is a true weirdo when it comes to galaxies.

"It is a very curious object that we have never seen before," Dr. Tiantian Yuan, lead author of the study, said in a statement. "It seems strange and familiar at the same time." Yes, it looks familiar because it's what I ate for breakfast this morning.

And what exactly is this strange galaxy doing right now? Or, I must say, what was I doing 11 billion years ago? Producing stars as a sort of over-staffed factory. "It is making stars at a rate 50 times greater than the Milky Way," says Yuan. "Most of that activity takes place in your ring, so it really is a ring of fire."

As for how it formed, the researchers believe that it did not initially form as a ring at all. Some ring galaxies appear to have formed on their own without external influence, but not R5519. The researchers believe this is a rare example of a "collision ring galaxy."

The name gives it away, but a collision ring galaxy forms due to dust with other galaxies. It is incredibly rare to see one like this, and it is even rarer to see one that is that old. It's great to see, but it's also helping astronomers better understand the complexities of galaxy formation.

"In the case of this ring galaxy, we are looking back at the early universe by 11 billion years, at a time when thin discs were only assembling," study co-author Kenneth Freeman said in a statement. "For comparison, the thin disk of our Milky Way began to come together only about nine billion years ago. This discovery is an indication that disk assembly in spiral galaxies occurred over a longer period than previously thought. "

I still find it very tasty.

Galaxy ring observed by astronomers. Image source: James Josephides, Swinburne Astronomy Productions