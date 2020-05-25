As Washington pushes for in-person services, religious leaders emphasize reopening churches – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7bd348872ae7603b9667a7675581e4b514% %MINIFYHTML7bd348872ae7603b9667a7675581e4b514%

– President Donald Trump declared places of worship "essential,quot; during the COVID-19 pandemic and said he would override governors who did not allow in-person services, but many religious leaders are emphasizing the need for a cautious approach to reopening.

"Let me be very honest, I think the President's push was clearly a political move. Most churches were never considered closed. We are all just outside our buildings, "he said. Franklyn Richardson, board chair of the National Conference of Black Churches." We are outside the buildings because our people are important. "

The urge to reopen churches has become the latest debate in the coronavirus culture wars. Announcing on Friday that his administration will issue a guidebook that considers places of worship "essential,quot;, Trump asked governors to reopen religious institutions for services.

The president even threatened to "override,quot; the governors if their states did not follow the new federal recommendations, although it is unclear which authority he was referring to. The recommendations, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, are voluntary.

“Liquor stores and abortion clinics have been considered by some governors to be essential, but churches and places of worship have been neglected. Not well. So I am correcting this injustice and calling essential houses of worship, "Trump said during his White House announcement.

But prominent religious leaders are taking a different tone: They emphasize a science-dictated reopening process while promoting virtual worship as a safe alternative.

The Presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the United States, the Reverend Elizabeth Eaton, said: "I have even heard from some in my own denomination that it is a faith against fear, and that is just a false dichotomy." Protecting others is a faithful response. "

God, he said, "has given us the gift of science and I urge my congregations, my pastors, and deacons to be guided by the CDC guidelines. We have issued guidelines to gradually return to worship in person and pay attention to the governors and state and local mayors. "

%MINIFYHTML7bd348872ae7603b9667a7675581e4b515% %MINIFYHTML7bd348872ae7603b9667a7675581e4b515%

Those comments were echoed by the Rev. Terri Hord Owens, minister general and president of the Disciples of Christ, who said Sunday that she "is not prepared to accelerate that process,quot; of reopening services in person.

"I think we need to have more evidence. We need to have treatments and vaccines available and we are encouraging our congregations simply to pay attention to science, to think carefully about what it would entail to ensure protocols to keep everyone safe, "he said.

Large gatherings, such as those in places of worship, have been linked to groups of coronaviruses. This month, two churches in Northern California linked the spread of the coronavirus among church members and clergy to Mother's Day services. A Texas church recently canceled its masses after one of its priests died and five others subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the death of Father Donnell Kirchner, a 79-year-old priest who worked at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

And while Trump has lamented that virtual religious services are not the same as on-site, congregations across the country have proven to be experts in collaborating on virtual events during the pandemic.

On Sunday night, thousands of churches joined the virtual memorial service to honor COVID-19 victims.

The event, in which Richardson, Eaton and Owens participated, was organized through the National Council of Churches and was broadcast on social networks.

"We are all committed to doing whatever it takes to make these kinds of events happen from local congregations to this kind of national service," Owens said of the virtual service, which featured a list of people. who have died from the coronavirus.

"And therefore, I think that as we see needs develop, people are really committed to making sure they address the needs and be creative in how we do it."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)