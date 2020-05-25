Artist of the week: Tekashi 6ix9ine

The controversial rapper breaks multiple records with his comeback single & # 39; Gooba & # 39; and she almost sent her rival Ariana Grande to therapy and early retirement due to her overwhelming numbers.

Almost everything about Tekashi 6ix9ine It seems to fascinate people these days. From her rainbow hair, family drama, celebrity fight, criminal record, to musical crafts, they often become a topic of discussion on the Internet. When he was released from prison early, people flocked to him.

The controversial rapper caused a storm online with his first Instagram live video after jail. He defended himself by testifying against his former gang and racked up two million visits, breaking the record he previously held. Tory Lanez and DuckQuarantine radio that had 310,000 viewers.

The 24-year-old lyricist, real name Daniel Hernández, soon followed with a comeback song called "Gooba." With rhythm and catchy lyrics, as well as a vibrant music video filled with twerking girls and a cute puppy, it's not obvious that the clip quickly racked up millions of views on YouTube.

It had more than 43 million visits in 24 hours, breaking the previous record of Eminem to become the biggest debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history. In 2018 Slim Shady amassed 38.1 million views on the first day of release for his Kelly machine gun Diss song.

In addition to that, "Gooba" became the fastest video to reach 100 million online views, surpassing Taylor Swift"ME!" and Ariana Grande"Thanks, next."

The song also dominated the charts. It was launched at n. # 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 55.3 million streams in the US alone. USA And it started at n. # 3 in Digital Song Sales with 24,000 sales. Meanwhile, it debuted at n. # 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and entered the UK Singles Chart at n. 6.

Although it did not obtain number 1 in the list of singles of EE. UU., It gave his rival Ariana a great scare. In an Instagram story and a tweet now removed before the ratings were revealed, the "Dangerous Woman" singer called the release week "terrifying" and said she needed therapy due to anxiety. He even begged fans to buy his song and hinted at early retirement if the top spot wasn't his.

Ariana Grande reveals anxiety during race to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

In fact, it was a neck-to-neck race to number 1. The competition included Doja Catthe remix "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallionthe remix "Savage" with Beyonce Knowles, Weekendformer champion "Blinding Lights", and Duck"Toosie Slide".

Although Tekashi69 was disappointed when he didn't get number 1 on the Hot 100, he quickly moved on. Now he's gearing up for his next music offering and promises to break the Internet again. Details of his upcoming single are still sparse, but rumors suggest it is a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.