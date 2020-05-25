Arkansas tracks coronavirus group for group party amid second wave concerns

As health experts warned that the reopening could bring a resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country, the Arkansas governor said over the weekend that his state was facing a "second spike,quot; in infections after a group emerged at a pool party.

%MINIFYHTMLb7e7186262c25f9455c786722815eaa711% %MINIFYHTMLb7e7186262c25f9455c786722815eaa711%

"A high school swimming party that I'm sure everyone thought was harmless," Asa Hutchinson said during a briefing. "They are young, they are swimming, they are only doing activity, and that resulted in positive cases."

Hutchinson, a Republican, did not specify the number of cases linked to the party, and the state health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Post.

He also didn't say how residents in his state should make sure they don't transmit the virus, but in a morning interview on Fox News Sunday, Hutchinson did not emphasize staying home.

"We have to manage risk," he said. "We take the virus very seriously, it is a risk, it causes death, but you cannot shut yourself up at home, that is contrary to the American spirit."

Hutchinson never issued a state directive to stay home, and in a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the governor emphasized that Arkansas is "at work,quot; and that businesses are open.

But on Saturday, he warned people celebrating the holiday weekend to "be safe."

"During this commemorative weekend (Day), we want to be out and we want to have fun, we want to remember these holidays and those who have served our country and have given their lives to serve our country," he continued, "but let's be safe and disciplined. at the same time ".

Earlier in the week, the state recorded the highest number of new cases in a single day: 455. Then on Saturday, Arkansas added 163 confirmed cases and two deaths. To date, 115 people in the state have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"It is clear and evident to me that we had a peak and then we had a deep dip and now we are having a second peak right now," Hutchinson said Saturday.

Even as the death toll in the United States rose to 100,000, the warm weather and festive holidays drew large crowds to some of the country's outdoor attractions. People flocked to the beaches of Maryland and New Jersey, and the video of tourists mocking the patterns of social estrangement in Missouri Lake of the Ozarks was widely shared on social media.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, shared the New York Times cover on Sunday commemorating the people who died from the covid-19, blaming the Trump administration for the increasing number of dead in America.

“Instead of taking factual action, Trump blames others for his chaotic failures and erratic response; weakens scientists; and ignore the hardships of Americans, "he wrote." Our lives are at stake in this election. Vote. "

Political enemies have long traded barbs, and Pelosi said Trump should not take hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that he has advocated as a game-changing treatment for the coronavirus, as protection against the virus because he is "morbidly obese."

The president said Pelosi and other Democrats are exaggerating the scale of the pandemic to earn political points.

The cover of the Times on Sunday pays tribute to 1,000 people who died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, as the number of victims in the country approaches 100,000. Other Democratic politicians also shared the cover, including the governors of affected states like California and New Jersey.

"While there are no words we can offer to the magnitude of this loss, let us join together to honor their lives by ensuring that no one else dies unnecessarily from this virus," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, tweeted.

While Pelosi explicitly named Trump, other Democrats were less direct, suggesting only that the deaths were a consequence of lack of leadership.

"Elections have consequences," senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn, tweeted.

The United States could move as early as Sunday to restrict the entry of Brazil, a country with a rapidly increasing number of cases and deaths from coronavirus, White House national security adviser Robert O & # said Sunday morning. 39; Brien.

"I think today we will have a 212 (f) decision regarding Brazil and just like we did with the UK and – and Europe and China," O & # 39; Brien said on Up News Info News' "Face the Nation,quot; with Margaret. Brennan "And we hope it will be temporary. But due to the situation in Brazil, we are going to take all the necessary steps to protect the American people."

212 (f) refers to a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that Trump used in March to temporarily suspend travel from some countries in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has registered 347,398 coronavirus cases and 22,013 deaths. The numbers place Brazil in second place in the world for numbers of coronavirus cases, behind the United States. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called the virus "a small cold."

Trump's economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the White House could support some help for state and local governments in an additional coronavirus relief bill that is being considered in Congress. But he accused House Democrats of pushing for aid that far exceeds the money state and local governments really need.

"I don't think there is an analysis that supports the massive numbers coming out of the House," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Hassert also warned that the United States could still be looking for double-digit unemployment in November. But, he said, "I think all signs of economic recovery are going to be everywhere. And the only thing we are really going to debate, as economists, is, are we going to get back to where we were, or is it going to be a long way to get there?"

In the interview, Hassett also said that he had consulted his doctor about taking hydroxychloroquine, but was told that the drug would interact poorly with other drugs he takes. Trump has said he is taking the drug to protect himself against the coronavirus despite studies showing it may be unsafe.

%MINIFYHTMLb7e7186262c25f9455c786722815eaa712% %MINIFYHTMLb7e7186262c25f9455c786722815eaa712%

"I think there is a lot of evidence in the lab that this could work," Hassett said.

As California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, considers whether to reduce restrictions on in-person religious gatherings, new clusters of coronavirus cases have emerged in Northern California that appear to be connected to religious services.

Mendocino County health officials confirmed over the weekend that the county's six most recent infections were related to the Redwood Valley Assembly of God, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The county reported last week that the church pastor and two other people became infected after participating in a live Mother's Day service that featured songs.

"When we have a major outbreak, it is very concerning because we know that these people have had other contacts since they contracted the disease," Noemi Doohan County health official said in a video update on Friday. "Now we have to do the time-consuming and difficult job of finding case investigation contacts."

In Butte County, at least two people became ill with covid-19 after attending a Mother's Day service conducted by a local church in violation of state bans in large gatherings, as reported by Chico Enterprise-Record the last week. County health officials have informed the more than 180 people who attended the self-quarantine service.

"Right now, organizations holding in-person services or meetings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and our local ability to open up, at risk," said County Health Director Danette York in a release.

Faced with mounting pressure from religious groups to loosen restrictions on churches, Newsom said last week that it will issue a new guide to in-person worship on Monday. Trump has called on the nation's governors to allow churches to open amid the pandemic, threatening to take unspecified measures against them if they refuse.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott defended the president's call for churches and other houses of worship to be opened during the Memorial Day holiday, saying he believes people will attend safely.

"I trust the American public. I think they are going to make the right decision, "he said Sunday morning of,quot; State of the Union. "

Scott declined to say whether Trump could or should override governors who keep churches closed, saying he believes the Bill of Rights guarantees people the right to attend services.

"I think the government can tell us not to worship? I don't think they can, "he said.

But New Jersey Gov. Murphy rejected the president's push to open houses of worship over Memorial Day weekend, saying it is still not certain in his state that more than 25 people will gather inside.

"We will get there in houses of worship," he said.

Murphy also called for more federal aid for state and local governments. New Jersey may have to fire state employees, including teachers, firefighters and health workers, if the state does not receive significant aid, it said, the result of billions of dollars in lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenants across the country face the possibility of being evicted from their homes as officials lift the eviction ban aimed at protecting tenants amid the growing economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even with tens of millions of people out of work and the United States recording job losses not seen since the Great Depression, major metropolitan areas are allowing eviction restrictions to expire, threatening tenants who have been unable to pay rent due to reduced income or loss of employment due to the public health emergency.

In Houston, eviction hearings resumed last week after the Texas Supreme Court lifted the state moratorium, as reported by the Houston public media. Tenants may begin to be forced to leave their homes and businesses starting May 26.

Evictions are also looming over tenants in Kansas City, Missouri, where proceedings will resume in early June. Tenants are mobilizing to persuade officials to extend the protections that were put in place along with the order to stay in the city home.

“After this pandemic, my two main jobs ended. And to be honest, I'm pretty scared, "Ashley Johnson of the KC Tenants organization told KMBC last week." I'm scared for me and my kids. "

In Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported that hundreds of eviction cases are awaiting action in Florida courts, which have accumulated during Governor Ron DeSantis' stay. It is unclear what will happen to the pending cases when the order expires on June 2.

To further complicate the process for tenants and landlords is the mosaic of policies that differ from county to county and state to state and include the eviction moratorium under the Care Act, which prevents tenant evictions in federal rental housing or those with federally backed mortgages for missing payments

Candace Buckner, Chris Mooney and Joseph Marks of the Washington Post contributed to this report.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.