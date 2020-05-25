Apple iOS app updates are reissued for unknown reasons

If your iPhone or iPad has dozens of apps that need unexpected updates, don't worry – you're not alone. For some reason, Apple seems to be issuing newly released app updates again, causing users to have to reinstall the latest version of some apps.

Between the Edge Team, the number of unexpected updates ranged from less than twenty to nearly 100, with updates dating back to the beginning of the month and re-emerging from the depths of the App Store. Your experience will vary, of course, depending on how many applications you have and how often you update them.

It is unclear exactly why these updates are reissued, but as MacRumors Notes, it could have something to do with a bug that seems to be affecting apps as of iOS 13.5. This error meant that some applications were becoming inaccessible, with an error message informing users: "This application is no longer shared with you." The quick fix for getting the app to work again without losing your settings and data is to download the app through Settings,gt; General,gt; iPhone Storage and then reinstall it. We also don't know what is causing this particular "is no longer shared with you,quot; error, but the wording suggests some kind of authentication or certification issue.

It is possible that the reissue of app updates is intended to correct this error, but that's just a theory. Whatever the problem, it doesn't seem to be breaking any functionality of the app. Just update and move on, a good motto for life in general.