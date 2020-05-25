Anupam Kher gets nostalgic after completing 36 years in Bollywood



Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors in B-town. Over the years, it has made us laugh, cry and tremble with fear. The actor has had a stellar career, with some memorable performances. He completes 36 years in the industry today and celebrated the occasion by sharing a special video.

Anupam Kher's first film was the sandy drama Saaransh. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was an emotional tale of a man who dealt with the loss of his son. Remembering this special day, the actor tweeted a video and captioned it: ‘My first movie #Saaransh was released on May 25, 1984. Today I am 36 years old in the entertainment world. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! # 36 years of Anupam # KuchBhiHoSaktaHai "

Anupam Kher won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performances in Saaransh. The actor's portrayal of a father on the big screen has always been special. Whether he played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge or Rani Mukerji's silly father in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he has always entertained us like no one else.