Android is finally copying one of the best iMessage stuff on iPhone: BGR

End-to-end encryption support for Google Messages may arrive soon, indicates the leaked code from an internal build of the RCS instant messaging application.

Google's rival to iMessage supports many of the same messaging features available in iMessage and many other chat apps, but end-to-end encryption is not one of them.

Google is currently testing an app update for its latest messaging app that would bring the security functionality to Android's default text messages.

A single iPhone app is important so it can keep you hooked to iOS forever, and that's iMessage. It is an SMS alternative that Apple devised many years ago, the one that brought the blue message bubbles to the mobile, which became a key identifier for iPhone users. iMessage works on iPad and Mac, which offers the same rich text messaging feature set, and all communication is protected by end-to-end encryption. Apple never created an iMessage app for Android or any other platform, and Google has been struggling to find a similar alternative for many years. The latest attempt is called RCS (Rich Communication Services), and it's not available to Android users everywhere. Also, Google Messages is less secure than iMessage, as it doesn't support end-to-end encryption, which is a key feature for messaging apps. Google will finally fix it, as it is already testing full encryption on an internal compilation of Google messages.

iMessage was the first to make end-to-end encryption popular with chat apps. What that type of encryption does is ensure that only the sender and recipient of the message can read it. It cannot be intercepted by hackers or accessible by the company.

Other apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, also offer end-to-end encrypted instant messaging. Facebook confirmed last year that all of its properties that can provide chat support, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, will transition to end-to-end encryption. With that in mind, Google can hardly afford not to match those offers when it comes to mobile security standards.

End-to-end encryption is mentioned in Google Messages 6.2.031, an internal version of the app that it first found Mirror APK.

The people of 9to5Google He analyzed the code and found several traces where end-to-end encryption is clearly referenced. Here are some examples:

End-to-end encrypted rich communication service message "SMS / MMS texts are not end-to-end encrypted. N nTo send with end-to-end encryption, expect a better data connection or send messages now as SMS / MMS."

As seen in the second example above, Google Messages will require an internet connection for the feature to work. Without cellular internet or Wi-Fi, iMessage also crashes and can fall back on SMS / MMS, which are not encrypted by default.

Google's RCS platform will work in a similar way and you will probably be able to customize your RCS experience. On the iPhone, you can choose not to send messages as SMS / MMS when there is no internet.

The code also indicates that when you send location data to your contacts, the information will be encrypted. In addition, you can allow applications to access the content of your messages.

Additionally, both parties may have to use Google Messages to take advantage of end-to-end encryption, although other RCS applications may also be supported in the future.

It is unclear when this particular version of Google Messages will be released, or if end-to-end encryption will be enabled soon. But it looks like the kind of security feature that could be advertised for Android 11.

Android 10 tutorial shown on an Android phone. Image Source: Google