Ammika Harris fans admire her inner strength, peace and light – see the last photo that impressed fans

Ammika Harris has been making her and Chris Brown fans happy lately by posting lots of photos and videos featuring baby Aeko. Everyone is in love with this little version of Chris!

Many fans say the cute boy got the best of both parents, and that they can't be happier when Ammika shares a new photo or video with the boy.

Now Ammika is being praised online after she shared a really beautiful photo of the sea and skies. Check it out below:

Someone said: "Exactly, that is TRUE love. Beautiful photo, peaceful and serene,quot;, and another follower posted this message: "@ ammikaaa you have an inner strength, peace and light within you, please never lose it or give up Remember it is yours to keep. "

A follower said: creo I believe that !! His soulmate❤️🔥 but unfortunately not everyone is lucky / blessed to meet each other, "and someone else posted this message:" Two halves that come together to complete a complete person and make them one (twin)

‘A staunch fan said to Ammika:‘ Congratulations on your 1 million followers @ammikaaa that I've been following you for a long time and couldn't be happier for you! Stay beautiful and blessed and a positive role model ❤️😍 God bless you, girl.

A few days ago, Ammika also told her fans: ‘She found love in aesthetics. He found peace in his photos. Where she is, there is paradise. Cc: @viancasoleil "

A follower also appreciated the artwork and said: ‘We love aesthetics, we publish more of them. BTW, I love you Ammika, "while someone else posted this:" I'd love to see some of your decor @ammikaaa, I bet it's very relaxing. "

Someone else wrote: ‘@ammikaaa I need you to come to my house. It seems soothing. I can really feel that peace. "

In other news, Ammika had a photo shoot that left her fans in awe. She is wearing a sweet and silky pink dress, and shows a lot of skin.

Ad

Ammika also made sure to tell her followers that she likes her new age of 27.



Post views:

0 0