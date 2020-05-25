Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan wish netizens Eid Mubarak

2020 has surely made our festivals look dim and not festive enough. Whereas every year Eid is celebrated amidst much fanfare. Fans are treated to Salman Khan's movie in theaters, thousands of people outside Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's home to be greeted by superstars. However, this year will be a quiet affair and people will be sharing sweets only with the loved ones they are staying with.

Our Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to spread the good vibes and positivity on social media and sending some virtual hugs for netizens. Many of our celebrities turned to their Instagram and Twitter accounts to wish their fans. While Amitabh Bachchan sent his most sincere wishes, Kartik Aaryan also wished his fans by posting a click on an Indian outfit. Our divas are not far behind either, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor flaunted their desi side and wished their fans. Sara Ali Khan had a cute collage to share with her fans. Take a look at our uncles and divas who wish fans a very happy Eid on social media.

Eid Mubarak to all and prayers on this auspicious day for peace … for harmony … for good health … for friendship and love … forever .. unite us in peace and love and in the continuity of the brotherhood brotherhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Eid 2020 It was supposed to be a box office clash between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. While there are rumors that since Akshay Starrer is already filmed, it could have a OTT launch, Salman Khan will be released on the big screen mainly by Diwali.