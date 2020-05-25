Amazon's Kindle and Echo team now working on the company's COVID-19 test project

Amazon's Lab126, the hardware group responsible for developing the company's Kindle e-reader and its Echo smart speaker, is hiring engineers to work on its COVID-19 test initiative, according to the first-reported job listings. by GeekWire Monday. As of now, Amazon is contracting with existing laboratories to process nasal samples and saliva samples to evaluate their workforce for the new coronavirus. But Amazon's ultimate goal is to build a robust test network with a central test center, and these new hires are being incorporated to help build that.

Lab126 started in 2004 as a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., originally creating the best-selling Kindle family of products. Since then, we have produced innovative devices like Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, Amazon Echo and Amazon Show, ”reads the listing description for a senior manufacturing design engineer. "With the recent pandemic, Lab126 has been tasked with helping to keep the Compliance Center secure for employees." The new roles will be "responsible for defining, implementing, and qualifying equipment and automation to support Amazon's COVID-19 testing initiative," the listing says.

Lab126 is based in Silicon Valley, in Sunnyvale, California. However, the listings for these jobs say the positions are in Hebron, Kentucky, which is near the company's main air cargo center and where the company plans to build its largest test lab, according to a Bloomberg news last week's report.

The goal is to take samples of Amazon deposits in the US. USA To the testing laboratory to process them using Amazon-managed air cargo planes. Bloomberg It also reports that the Sunnyvale office of Lab126 is still involved and hires microbiologists and other medical researchers, as well as non-engineering and science-related roles dedicated to the legal complexities of establishing a multi-state medical testing network.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Amazon said it intends to spend at least $ 300 million on testing by the end of June, as part of a broader $ 4 billion commitment to cope with the effects of the pandemic. The company remains one of the few large technology companies that not only remains undeterred by blockades and shelter-in-place orders, but also grows during COVID-19 as dependence on IT services expands. Amazon. As a result of its uninterrupted operations and rapid hiring, Amazon has come under fire for its handling of worker safety at a time when a vast majority of operations, except for its corporate offices, have remained open and nearly at full capacity.

Critics and warehouse workers themselves have accused Amazon of not properly communicating infections among its workforce and of continuing to operate without properly stopping warehouse operations for deep cleanings. Amazon declines to disclose the number of workers who have tested positive for the virus, and the company has not yet confirmed the number of deaths among its compliance workers. Media reports so far have linked the number of Amazon workers who died from COVID-19 at eight, as of last week.

So far, Amazon's re-adaptation of existing hardware and technology groups to fight COVID-19 has produced results. The company is now making face shields for front-line workers through its robotics group, which generally works on its drone delivery project and warehouse robotics. Robotics engineers have also been developing sorting machines for warehouse work to reduce human contact, while warehouse cameras are now monitoring violations of social distancing patterns and roaming security robots equipped with ultraviolet light emitters. disinfect work areas, Bloomberg reports.