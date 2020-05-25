Alvarado man killed in head-on collision in Johnson County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 71-year-old Alvarado man died when a vehicle strayed into his lane Monday afternoon in Johnson County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The two-vehicle crash on FM 917 just east of CR 808 in Johnson County occurred around 3:30 p.m.

DPS said preliminary investigation shows that a GMC Sierra van was traveling east on FM 917.

A Nissan Quest SUV was traveling west on FM 917.

"For an as yet undetermined reason, the truck veered into the westbound travel lane and hit the SUV head-on," DPS said in a press release. "The truck stopped in the middle of the road. The SUV stopped on the north side of the road in the ditch. "

The SUV driver who died at the scene was identified as Hugh Nixon.

The truck's driver, Sherrie Boydston, 55, of Glenrose, was taken by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.