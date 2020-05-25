Alligator rumored to have belonged to Adolf Hitler dies in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) – A crocodile that many people believe belonged to Adolf Hitler died at the Moscow zoo.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when it died on Friday.

According to the zoo, Saturn was born in the United States and was then sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and turned him over to the Soviet. Union, the zoo said.

"Almost immediately, the myth was born that it was allegedly in Hitler's collection and not in the Berlin zoo," the zoo said in a statement.

But, he noted, "animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins."