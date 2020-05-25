Alleged arsonist in custody after a mobile home, a traveling trailer on fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 53-year-old Duluth man, who they believe intentionally set fire to a mobile home and travel trailer in Grand Lake Township on Monday morning.

The deputies responded to a report of multiple structure fires in the 6400 block of Beckman Road in Grand Lake Township just before 6:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a fully wrapped travel trailer, and a mobile home that was also on fire. The Grand Lake Fire Department and other surrounding fire agencies responded and were able to extinguish the fires, but both structures were a total loss.

Authorities say that no one was inside the home at the time of the fires, and that no one was injured as a result. Witness statements and physical evidence at the scene indicated that the fires were intentionally lit.

After officers completed and the initial investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's office, and detection of arson from the Cloquet K-9 Fire District, the fire was determined to be arson.

A person of interest in the case had fled the scene before the police arrived, but was later located leaving a nearby wooded area. The man is being held at the St. Louis County Jail and is expected to face two counts of first degree arson.

Losses from fires are estimated at $ 15,000