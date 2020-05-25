Akshay Kumar mourns the death of hockey star Balbir Singh



In 2018 Akshay Kumar had played the role of gold hockey champion. The film revolved around India's first victory at the Olympics. While working on this film, Akshay Kumar had been fortunate enough to meet hockey legend Balbir Singh. Today the legend took his last breath and Akshay expressed his pain on social media.

%MINIFYHTML6c208d8fad5494a98db213e1f91ce65513% %MINIFYHTML6c208d8fad5494a98db213e1f91ce65513%

Akshay Kumar shared a photo with Balbir Singh, who passed away at the age of 95. Khiladi Kumar captioned this special photo saying: ‘Sad to hear about the disappearance of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. I've been fortunate enough to meet him in the past, such an amazing personality! My deepest condolences to your family. "Take a look at the image below.

%MINIFYHTML6c208d8fad5494a98db213e1f91ce65514% %MINIFYHTML6c208d8fad5494a98db213e1f91ce65514%

Balbir Singh was a famous hockey player and greatly appreciated Akshay's work in Gold. When the trailer for the film was released the legend even praised him and said it was a great move to show the sport on a reel as it would familiarize the younger generation with historical facts about the sport.

Akshay Kumar has played several roles in his career and his character in Gold surely remains a special one. The actor was ready to release his next movie Laxxmi Bomb today. However, looking at the given situation, it seems that we will have to wait a little longer before we can see it.