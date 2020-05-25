airport: COVID-19: Bengaluru airport presents & # 39; contactless travel & # 39; – Last News

%MINIFYHTML81cc0c8a315464cac24b414375f0687213% %MINIFYHTML81cc0c8a315464cac24b414375f0687213%

Bengaluru, May 24 () The Bengaluru Airport Administration introduces a unique contactless travel feature from parking to boarding for passengers as the domestic flight resumes from Monday. To curb the spread of the coronavirus between passengers and staff, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) introduced the new contactless travel feature from pre-entry check to security check and boarding.

"Contactless would be the buzzword at Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, when operations resume from May 25," the BIAL said in a statement on Sunday.

With an emphasis on minimal contact and minimal exposure between passengers and airport staff, BIAL aims to minimize all physical contact at the airport.

The technology will continue to allow for a smooth trip to the airport, with a greater emphasis on health and safety, according to the statement.

"We have introduced innovative contactless procedures to minimize exposure at the airport," said Hari Marar, managing director and chief executive officer of BIAL. "These improvements demonstrate our continued commitment to keeping our passengers safe in this environment."

According to the BIAL, features include the pre-entry process, where passengers must wear masks and carry electronic cards or printed passes.

Travelers will undergo a thermal scan and must show that the Aarogya Setu application on the passenger's mobile phone has the message "you are sure,quot;.

"CISF staff will verify the boarding pass and government-issued photo identification using an electronic device or using a magnified glass screen," he said.

The mats will be soaked with chlorine at the entrance to the terminal to disinfect the shoes, BIAL said.



There will be a contactless self-service kiosk where passengers will collect the luggage tag before proceeding to the airline counter to drop off their luggage.

A transparent partition has been installed at the airport, to ensure the safety of both airline staff and passengers at the airline's baggage counters.

Under the new non-contact process, the body scan will be performed using metal detectors on the door frame.



The boarding pass stamp has been suspended, as indicated by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, the BIAL said.

Before boarding, airline staff will re-do a thermal exam and then allow boarding.