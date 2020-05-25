Ad Buyers Take Cautious Approach to Unprecedented Initial TV Market – Up News Info

The countless complications and strains of the COVID-19 pandemic have created an initial television season like none in memory.

In a typical spring and early summer, deals are closed for about a third of the $ 70 billion annually in total television commercials. This year, most bets are off, at least in the short term. Advertising spending is in free fall in the television landscape and the US economy. USA It continues to struggle, with unemployment levels in the Great Depression and sharp falls in consumer spending.

Initially brought together around the introduction of new car models and the corresponding premiere of fall programming, the initial television ritual helps shoppers get discounts. The alternative to ads purchased "up front" are the higher priced "scatter" points that are closer to airtime. Selling in advance also provides sellers with a solid base of income heading into the traditional September-May season. This year, with no live sports or new series production, the environment is fraught with uncertainty.

"Each network approaches differently," wrote Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen in a recent note to clients. "Many advertisers cannot commit to budgets, and many television networks do not have a finished product to sell."

The wide differences in the approaches of the five English transmission networks illustrate the high degree of uncertainty. Due to the pandemic, her usual blitz of ads to ad buyers for a single week in mid-May in New York City went out the window.

CBS went to great lengths to honor its annual Carnegie Hall acceptance of the traditional television commercial, with a two-day online display of ViacomCBS offerings reflecting an optimistic outlook during next February's Super Bowl. Fox ditched any aspect of its regular in advance, directly announcing a line of pandemic-resistant fall shows and pushing new programming later for major franchises like The masked singer to resume production. The same goes for CW, which will effectively launch its season in January.

NBC called an "update" video conference with its advertising executives, but has been delayed in announcing scheduling plans. (One of its key blocks is Sunday, with Sunday Night Football the highest-rated show on television for more than a decade, but the fate of the NFL season is currently in the balance.) ABC announced its list and will host an online "road show" event for ad buyers on Wednesday. , along with other Disney brands, but has delayed publication of its calendar until more puzzle pieces are placed.

Rather than large ad blocks purchased in advance, "this year's television ad market will be more of a series of deals that will progress over several months and probably not come close to usual volumes," Nollen wrote. Billions have already vanished due to major sporting events like March Madness, the Masters, and the NBA playoffs that were canceled or postponed. The question looming online is whether some of that spending will disappear permanently, as some Wall Street analysts have predicted.

Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, said in the quarterly earnings call from top television advertisers this month that the company is "trying to promote less" given the economic conditions. The company is "also trying to curb media spending and get more online, trying to be more in tune with consumers and trends so that we allocate resources more effectively."

Many buyers in categories like hospitality, feature films, or automotive have been forced to sideline. Omnicom CEO John Wren said some of the agency's front-line clients, such as Pepsi and AT&T, "are still actively involved in trying to reach out to their employees and the public with messages of support." Insurance and pharmaceuticals are among some categories that maintain a strong television presence.

Sean Muller, founder and CEO of ad tracking firm iSpot, told Up News Info that several of the top brands remain committed to television commercials in what he calls the "largest television buyer market in decades." Citing the example of one of the major insurers iSpot works with, he said advertisers interested in staying active "toWe are getting inventory for cheap enough, so they don't back off. They are actually getting a lot more media for the same dollar. "

There have been encouraging signs in the last few days of major sports like college football and the NBA returning in August. Professional golf will be airing in June, kicking off a two-and-a-half month series followed by weekend broadcasts on CBS.

Jo Ann Ross, director of advertising sales for ViacomCBS, told Up News Info that conversations with buyers have acquired a new sense of pragmatism and problem solving, given that both sides have limited visibility in the future. While some observers have said that 2020 could finally alter the academic year sales cycle and make it a calendar year process, Ross said that is already happening for buyers who request it. In the COVID-19 environment, the spirit "is not so much about reinventing the wheel as it is about responding to the crisis. … We will work with our clients the way they need us to work with them." Ross said he has used the phrase "constructive disruption" to describe the COVID-19 climate.

For all the attractions of digital media, including targeting, television remains the most powerful medium of outreach, Muller says. "We think they are still in a good position," he said of transmission networks. “But they do need to go beyond what is expected now more than ever. They have to show some flexibility. They came to show more innovations around audience targeting and results-based measurements. They are already following that path, but I think it is accelerating. "

Advertisers are also learning to adapt in some positive ways, Muller said, and they should see the long-term benefits after short-term pain. Before the pandemic, he said, “Many advertisers were so used to setting up a media plan early in the year, perhaps making some adjustments once a quarter, and that was it. But with COVID-19, everyone was forced to make quick decisions and changes. And I think the mindset is really changing right now to ‘Wow, maybe we can be more agile on television and maybe we can optimize television more quickly and that can have very good results."