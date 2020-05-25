A new Motorola Razr could launch this year with 5G

A new version of the foldable Motorola Razr could be released this year, and it could have 5G, a larger battery, and improved cameras (via 9to5GoogleThose could address some of the many criticisms of the original model, which came out in February.

Surprisingly, this apparent new version of the Razr may have been revealed by a Motorola-owned Lenovo executive, reports Android Authority. Lenovo general manager for South Africa Thibault Dousson appeared in the Reformulated technology podcast and said a new Razr could arrive in September.

"A new iteration (of the Razr) is coming out. From what I understand, I think there is one in September, coming out," he said shortly after the 18-minute mark on the podcast. "A whole new Razr," he continued.

That new Razr can run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 5G-capabale processor, and could have a 2,845 mAh battery, up from the 2,510 mAh battery in the first-generation Razr, according to specifications released by XDA Developers. And the new version's external camera is rumored to be 48 megapixels, which could be a significant leap from the current version's 16-megapixel camera, with an internal 20-megapixel camera, rather than 5 megapixels. The phone can also have 8GB of RAM, instead of 6GB, and 256GB of internal storage, instead of 128GB.

While all of these improvements are welcome in the specs department, it's unclear if this new Razr is rumored to feature any changes to its distinctive folding mechanism, such as a less squeaky hinge, changes to prevent protrusions and bumps from appearing on the screen, or improvements to prevent the screen from peeling off the laminate layer.