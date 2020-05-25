A massive study reveals the most common coronavirus symptoms and four main risk factors: BGR

A new study by The BMJ highlights the most common symptoms of the coronavirus, with cough and fever being the first two.

The study also found that there are four main risk factors that make coronavirus victims more likely to experience severe and life-threatening symptoms.

A new research study from The BMJ – formerly known as British doctor Daily: Conveys that there are four main risk factors that tend to predict when a coronavirus victim can experience severe symptoms. In fact, one of the most peculiar aspects of the coronavirus is that some victims are completely asymptomatic, while others quickly find most of the main organs of their body under attack.

According to the study, the four factors that put coronavirus victims at an increased risk of experiencing severe symptoms include age, sex, weight and any underlying illness. Just a surprise, we've seen a wealth of anecdotal evidence in the past two months suggesting that men over the age of 70 are particularly vulnerable to the virus. We've also seen reports that suggest that patients with obesity or other underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, are especially vulnerable.

The study involved more than 20,000 patients in the UK in 208 hospitals and may be one of the largest of its kind so far. Some of the data, of course, speaks for itself. Over the course of two and a half months, the study found that the mean age of patients admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms was 73. In addition, the study found that 60% of patients with coronavirus were male.

Tellingly, the vast majority of patients who suffered from severe coronavirus symptoms had serious underlying health complications, with heart disease being the most common. Other underlying health problems found common include diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Overall, the report notes that "increased age, male sex, and comorbidities, including chronic heart disease, chronic non-asthmatic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and obesity, were associated with increased hospital mortality. "

The following chart helps illustrate the highest death rate for older men who get the coronavirus:

Another interesting table helps illustrate the most common coronavirus symptoms experienced by patients who went to the hospital. As evidenced below, the five most common symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion.

On a somewhat related note, a separate study from Imperial College London found that smokers have a more than 14% chance of ending up in a hospital with coronavirus symptoms than nonsmokers. Specifically, the study found that smoking tends to increase the number of ACE2 receptors in the respiratory tract, ultimately making it easier for the coronavirus to take hold in the body.

Lastly, it's worth mentioning that another coronavirus study recently found that most coronavirus patients are no longer infectious 11 days after they start showing symptoms.

RN stands with a protective mask and a mask Image source: Elaine Thompson / AP / Shutterstock