A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML6fa6cf8265dfe1d19c875a97da8c336714% %MINIFYHTML6fa6cf8265dfe1d19c875a97da8c336714%

On Sunday night, Colorado health officials confirmed 24,174 cases of new coronaviruses in Colorado, and 1,332 people infected with the virus died.

Meanwhile, more than 550,000 people are trying to get unemployment, leading to stagnation and 16,000 unanswered calls each day to the Colorado unemployment hotline.

For first-generation college students, crossing the stage is a big problem for both themselves and their families. But the coronavirus outbreak is taking that moment away from them.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the updates from May 23.

What's new

Resources

The numbers

%MINIFYHTML6fa6cf8265dfe1d19c875a97da8c336715% %MINIFYHTML6fa6cf8265dfe1d19c875a97da8c336715%

Live blog

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.