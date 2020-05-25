A fidget spinner to detect urinary tract infections

Urinary tract infections have been called the "coal mine canary,quot; of global antibiotic resistance. With more than half of all women having a UTI in their lifetime and men increasing their susceptibility as they age, UTIs are one of the most common bacterial infections in the world.

Because it is not always possible to check for a bacterial infection in a urine sample, patients are often given antibiotics based on symptoms alone, a practice that contributes to the increasing resistance of many UTIs to treatments. more common.

We can be rescued by an unexpected hero: the fidget spinner. In a paper published in Nature Biomedical Engineering this week, researchers in South Korea and India describe a new test for urinary tract infections that takes no more than a couple of turns, by hand, of a roulette-like device. Its results, which anyone can read, are ready in about an hour.

Laboratory on a disk

Urinary tract infections are currently best diagnosed by urine culture tests, which are slow and resource-intensive. Test strip tests, which only require a treated strip of paper to be immersed in a urine sample, are cheaper and readily available, but not as reliable.

The ideal test would not only be fast and accurate, but also as light as a dipstick, usable in environments without electricity, limited cash, and few trained professionals. That's where the fidget spinner comes in.

A team of researchers led by Yoon-Kyoung Cho built a device that works on the same principles as a restless spinner. Like the toy, it has small "wings,quot; that rotate around a central point; And just like the toy, it can spin on its own for years after just one or two hand pushes. Unlike the three lobes of the common fidget spinner toy, this "lab on a disc,quot; is rectangular. It makes up for it with much more interesting content.

The test device collects only 1 ml of urine in a central chamber. When the device is rotated, centrifugal force pushes the sample through a membrane that traps any bacteria in the sample as the liquid seeps into a reservoir. When a dye is added, it filters through this sample of bacteria, changing color to indicate how high the bacterial load is. It takes less than an hour to obtain visible results with the naked eye.

Field tests

To test the device, the researchers took it to a clinic in Tiruchirappalli, India, where patients are usually given antibiotics based only on their symptoms. They collected samples from 39 patients with urinary tract infection, and then tested them using conventional urine culture tests, as well as the new device. The two methods had comparable results, although roulette found some additional patients who tested negative using conventional methods.

The team also used the device to assess antimicrobial resistance. They exposed bacterial samples in the test to different drugs and then compared them to samples that had not been treated. Samples that remained strongly colored by the dye were considered resistant. Although this would not compete with gold benchmark tests for microbial resistance, it could help doctors make a quick decision about which antibiotic to prescribe.

Further proof confirmed that anyone could use roulette, regardless of hand size. The researchers checked the differences in spin speed between ten different test spinners, five men and five women. All of them could make the device rotate the entire urine sample through the filter, although some of them needed to do more than one turn to do so.

Of those 39 patients in Tiruchirappalli, all would normally have been prescribed antibiotics based on their symptoms. Using roulette, that number was reduced to 18, which would prevent 21 people from receiving an unnecessary prescription, and the risks, both personal and global, that it entails.

Biomedical Engineering of Nature, 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41551-020-0557-2 (About DOIs).