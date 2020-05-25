9 industrial facilities in Vernon investigated for coronavirus outbreaks – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3d54fa9ee44558b3bc93a0b1f62805ec13% %MINIFYHTML3d54fa9ee44558b3bc93a0b1f62805ec13%

The coronavirus outbreaks have affected nine industrial facilities in Vernon, authorities announced Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported that it was investigating all nine facilities, and that the largest outbreak occurred at the Farmer John meat packing plant owned by Smithfield Foods in Vernon.

153 of the 1,837 employees at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, the public health department said. Of those 153, 41 have returned to work since then.

The Farmer John plant is known for making the famous Dodger Dogs served at the Los Angeles Dodger games.

The other eight facilities have had between 5 and 24 cases, according to the latest county numbers. Are:

Clw Foods

Via De France Yamazaki Inc.

Cal Farms Meat Company

Takaokaya USA Inc.

F. Gavina & Sons Inc.

Golden West Trading

Overhill Farms

Rose and shore

Five of the nine are meat processing plants. Officials are unsure whether the increase in cases is due to increased testing or the spread of the disease among workers.

The city of Vernon is primarily an industrial area and has very few residents. However, health officials fear that infected workers may cause outbreaks in the nearby communities where they live.

"We are closely monitoring outbreaks within the Vernon City facility, as many of the employees reside in adjacent communities in southeast Los Angeles," said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer , in a statement on Sunday.

The city of Vernon told CBSLA that all of the affected facilities were cleaned and reopened.

Several meat processing plants across the country have closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. On April 29, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring that all meat-processing plants remain open or reopen if they have already closed. However, some plants have been unable to follow the order because they do not have enough employees to do so, either because the workers have already been infected with COVID-19 or because they are afraid to come to work and get sick.