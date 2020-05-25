7 life lessons we learned from birthday boy Karan Johar

A filmmaker, presenter, actor and desperate romantic … Karan Johar, with his love of love, has taught us many lessons not only through his films but also through his life. He, with his carefree and unmatched zest for life, has advised many young actors and inspired many more. Karan, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, has won many hearts with his warm personality.

When man turns 48 today, we list seven things, we learned the way he lives his life. Have a look.

1. Fatherhood is the new motherhood.

Karan Johar took everyone by surprise when he announced the birth of their children Roohi and Yash through surrogacy a few years ago. The names of his two sons have a special meaning for him. Yash is named after Karan's late filmmaker and father Yash Johar, and Roohi is a rearrangement of the alphabets from his mother's name Hiroo. In his autobiography, An Inappropriate Child, Karan Johar had expressed his desire to adopt a child or have a surrogate child as his old-age insurance policy. He revealed that he is aware of his limitations and, since he was not yet ready to decide on his life partner, he went ahead and fulfilled his dream of parenthood. He wrote, "I don't know what I'm going to do about it, but I feel like I would like to be a parent. I don't know how it is going to happen, but I feel the need because I have so much love to offer and I would like to take it forward. This feeling needs a release and It requires a platform. And that platform could be parenting. I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally, and logistically to ensure that my children receive all unconditional love. "

2. It's OK to admit flaws

Karan Johar has excelled at everything he's tried … well, almost. He has excelled as a director and producer. If there is a missing area, it is to act. Despite the fact that Karan Johar was seen as Shah Rukh Khan's friend in the Aditya Chopra love saga, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, he made his acting debut with Bombay Velvet from Anurag Kashyap, a retro themed movie based on the mafia from Mumbai. The fact that Anurag Kashyap was directing the film and that Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starred in the film made everyone even more excited. However, the film failed to impress.

He was also seen playing a double role in Welcome To New York. This movie also featured big wig stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Boman Irani, and Riteish Deshmukh. And despite having a cameo with popular names like Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rana Daggubaati, the film failed at the box office. Karan played a double role in the film. However, instead of finding an excuse for his failure, Karan took this failure calmly. After the release of Welcome To New York, Karan admitted that he was a failure actor. He said: “I am a great actor of failure. None of my movies runs. I did Bombay Velvet and Welcome to New York and they both didn't work. No one should throw me in any movie. It should not be taken. There is no viability with me. I'm a great flop actor. "Now where would you find such an outspoken superstar about his flaws?

3. The art of apologies.

Karan found herself in hot water after the controversial episode with Kangana Ranaut. Nepotism became the talk of the city of tinsel after that. A few weeks later, Karan dug in Kangana at an event he organized. People called it unpleasant, even people in the industry did not approve of it.

Karan stepped forward and apologized and took full responsibility for his comment. He said: “The idea of ​​that joke was completely mine, so I take care of the idea of ​​what we said. And I think we went too far with the mention of Kangana … I'm sorry. "

4. It's okay to disable Miss Sympathy mode

Yes, it is loved by all. And the reason is that he is as real as they are. Karan revealed that before he felt the need to be nice to everyone, but now he wants to be honest with himself. He said, "I feel like I don't want to be nice to everyone anymore and I don't want to be there for everyone like I've been before." For at least a decade of my life, I have pretended to be someone else. I want to be a little more real. Sometimes I lied through my teeth, gave false praise and cleaned up some problems under the rug, I don't think pretending to be someone should be on anyone's agenda. "

5. The fear of death.

Karan Johar mentioned that his life changed after he lost his father Yash Johar. Since then, her greatest fear has been losing her loved ones. In fact, if you have noticed that Karan has always tried to connect the public with that emotion through his movie. In many of his films, the protagonists have suffered the pain of losing a loved one. Either Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

6. Don't apologize for your style

Karan Johar's film world is all about glitz and glamor. Beautiful women, men with chiseled bodies, exotic locations, and strong storylines are the elements of every Karan Johar movie. Its heroes fly in helicopters to travel and take Lamborghinis to the university. While some people may argue against his idea of ​​cinema, he doesn't let it affect his belief.

7. How to carry on your father's legacy

When Yash Johar passed away, Dharma Productions lost its founding father and desperately needed a leader. As Karan Johar continued to mourn his loss, he realized that he now had a great responsibility on his hands. Karan wisely invested in the right films that helped Dharma solidify its position as one of the largest producers in the country today. We are sure that Yash Johar is proud of his son.