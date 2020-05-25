6ix9ine invites fans to his home in Song Challenge, exchanges photos with G Herbo for his snitching

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Gooba & # 39; He launches a new challenge on Instagram in which he asks fans to guess the feature in his next song, with the award as the opportunity to come to his secret hideout.

6ix9ine You are ready to open your home to a lucky fan of yours. The rapper, who has kept the location of his crib secret while serving his house arrest, launched a challenge on Instagram that offers the winner the opportunity to visit him at his home.

On Sunday, May 24, the New York City artist promoted the upcoming release of his new song by posting on the photo-sharing site, "NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY. CAN YOU AWARD THE FEATURE?" He added in the legend: "THE WINNER COMES TO MY HOUSE".

A day earlier, 6ix9ine also reminded fans of their new song, which will be released on Friday, May 29. He let his fans name the song, writing: "THIS FRIDAY, MAY 29, NEW SONG … COMMENT I LIKE TO BE THE NAME OF THE SONG."

When he's not promoting his next release, 6ix9ine goes back to his trolling habit. His last victim was G Herbo as mentioned Charlamagne Tha GodPromise: "If Tekashi 6ix9ine passes this case, I will suck his cock."

The 24-year-old rapper posted and removed a clip of the radio presenter voting on his show "The Breakfast Club" and wrote, "I'll let you explain this." Herbo intervened, writing: "Lol, but he didn't win it." He added: "He said. He also pleaded guilty."

6ix9ine then applauded Herbo, "You have herpes, is that correct?" Before challenging him on the performance of his song list, "Let's name a gherbo song that is platinum Akademiks, post it, I'll remove my gram." Noting that peer respect is more important than record sales, Herbo replied: "I went platinum on the streets somewhere where you really want to be, but you can never go and I got rich on my own, no one ever chilled me and I you stole lol you basically paid to be cool @nickcannon … stay safe. "